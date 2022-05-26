Law officials urge safety for holiday weekend

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, and because many people are off work and school for the federal holiday, numbers this year at Cherokee County’s many leisure spots is likely to increase, just as it has in previous years.
With an abundance of lakes, rivers, and parks to visit, keeping everyone safe as they enjoy summer activities is a priority for law enforcement officers who serve the area.
“As it’s a holiday weekend in the summer, we expect to be busy,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. “We will have extra people out there helping with patrols.
Chennault said that with the rainy weather that’s been hitting the area recently, he expects more people to be on the Illinois River than on the lakes. For everyone headed outside this weekend, Chennault has some recommendations so they can stay safe.
“Watch the water levels,” Chennault said.
Dennis Covey, Lake Tenkiller manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said he expects the lake to attract a similar number of people as last year.
"I don't expect anything out of the ordinary," Covey said. "We are short on boat ramps and have some campgrounds closed due to flooding, but what we do have open should be packed."
Covey also suggests that visitors always put safety first.
"Wear your life jackets," Covey said. "Watch for floating debris and other boats."
Regarding the river, Grand River Dam Authority spokesperson Justin Alberty expects a busy weekend, as is usual this time of year, with Monday traditionally being the kickoff to the start of floating season. GRDA Police patrol State Highway 10, looking for intoxicated or speeding drivers.
"If the weather's good, there should be big crowds." Alberty said. "We will have our patrols out in full force to enforce rules and regulations and provide assistance to floaters."
As for water levels, Alberty said projections on river gauges "look pretty good." He employs people to employ common sense to keep themselves and others safe.
"Wear a life jacket. It only works if you wear it," Alberty said. "Enjoy the water and weather."
