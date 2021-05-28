Law won't let customers switch utility companies

Last Friday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives released a statement on HB 3619, which gives local property and business owners the right to connect to any utility legally operating in their area.
But that doesn't mean Lake Region Electric Cooperative and Tahlequah Public Works Authority customers can make the switch.
Oklahoma was the third state to pass such a measure. Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed one, making it the 16th in the nation to do so. The purpose is to promote oil and gas and to curtail the ability of local leaders to promote green energy, rather than to offer consumers a real choice.
"This is particularly important in today's climate, where some states are passing green energy laws that prohibit builders of new subdivisions or businesses from offering choices such as natural gas, instead dictating electric only. In Oklahoma, natural gas is a leading part of our economy, and I want to get ahead of any trend where local authorities might try to prohibit its use or limit consumer choice. I saw that this was going to be an issue, so in Oklahoma, we were proactive in addressing it. I'm glad to see other states following suit," said House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa.
Despite what some utility customers had hoped when first reading about the legislation, it has not affected the operations of LREC or TWPA.
"The provision 'lawfully operating in the state' referred to the existing laws, which prohibit switching or RESCTA violations," said LREC CEO Hamid Vahdatipour. "It is really about protecting natural gas as a viable utility. It prohibits municipals from eliminating any utility provider based on their nature or source."
Under the provision, residents will not be able to switch electric service providers, as each provider territory is assigned by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Vahdatipour explained that it is costly and capital-intensive to build electric lines, which is one reason why residents are assigned to a single utility company.
"If two utilities build lines on both sides of a street to serve customers in order to allow switching, it inherently increases the cost for the ratepayers of both utilities," he said.
States grant monopolies to utility companies and regulate their rates to keep costs as low as possible. They are also worried that the creation of a competitive market would encourage customers to switch companies to avoid penalties for nonpayment.
"After switching, the customer may find themselves in the same situation with the new provider and want to switch back. In order to switch customers, the new utility must build new lines from their existing electric lines to the customers home and replace the meter loop and the meter which is costly and unnecessary," Vahdatipour added.
Mike Doublehead, general manager for TPWA, also said the law won't affect the utility he leads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.