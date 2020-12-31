Lawmaker optimistic about state budget

Legislators will have a little more money to allocate than expected this upcoming session, as the Oklahoma Board of Equalization certified an estimate of $8.4 billion for lawmakers to spend in fiscal year 2022.
The estimate is about $631 million more than what the Legislature had to divvy out last go around, giving state officials optimism for a speedy economic recovery after the state saw a substantial loss in dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a downturn in oil and gas drilling. Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's due to the state being one of the first to reopen its economy after the onset of the pandemic.
"By these projections, we now believe we will see less than half the revenue losses predicted in April," said Stitt in a statement. "Moving forward, the Legislature will still have difficult decisions to make regarding the budget, but my team is committed to working alongside our legislators to ensure we remain fiscally responsible with Oklahomans' hard earned tax dollars."
But despite the additional dollars to the state budget, lawmakers contend they're not out of the woods yet. This year's budget was cut by around $1.4 billion, and around $1 billion in one-time cash sources was used to supplement that hole.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he's happy to see revenue pick up, and that had the state come back this year having to cut more money from the budget, it would have meant cuts for agencies across the board. He credited the uptick to Oklahomans' receiving federal unemployment dollars, in additional to state unemployment, they received due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They actually were making more money sitting at home and not working," said Pemberton. "They were going out and spending that money. When they're out spending that money, that's your sales tax and it generates dollars in the communities and local economies, and the state gets 4.5 percent of all sales tax. So sales tax kind of saved us this last year."
There remains several financial obligations, though. The state still has to allocate around $160 million for Medicaid expansion. There is also ad valorem tax reimbursements to be paid to school districts.
Pemberton said it's better than it could be, but believes the additional $630 million will go fast.
"No one needs to expect to get additional funds in their agencies, because we'll probably be funding at the same level of the budget we finished with last year, which was basically $1.4 billion below the previous year's budget," he said. "It's not even going to make up two-thirds of what we had to cut."
Organizational Day at the state Capitol is Jan. 5, at which time a meeting among appropriations chairs will be held. Pemberton, the appropriations chair of the Senate appropriations subcommittee on education, said he'll attempt to get as much money for schools as he can when he sits down with fellow lawmakers.
"There may be $50 or 70 million that we can do some things with, and that's what we'll discuss," he said. "That's when we bicker amongst each other to see who gets it. The thing I remind them is, 'Guys, education gets 51 percent of the state budget, so I deserve 51 percent of any new dollars we have.'"
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, and State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, could not be reached by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.