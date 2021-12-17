OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to ensure public school students can opt out of federal standardized tests without facing any consequences, but one education leader said the issue is complicated because schools risk violating federal and state law if they don't have enough students participating.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said the state has long allowed parents to opt their children out of assessments, but nobody knows that because school officials don't promote it and discourage teachers from discussing it. As a parent, Rosecrants said he's tried to opt his own children out, "and it's just such a rigmarole," the school counselors felt weird about it, and everybody just felt on edge.
Rosecrants also said he's been "extremely passionate about how harmful the tests" have been. He said they were one of the main reasons he was dissatisfied as a teacher, and they're why he decided to run for the Legislature.
"I'd like to make it easier, at least put a spotlight on the fact that you can opt your child out," Rosecrants said.
He has filed House Bill 2985, which makes it illegal for the State Department of Education or a school district employee to punish students, teachers or schools who have students that have been opted out of tests by parents or guardians.
Rosecrants, who is 44, said he had one standardized test growing up and that was a basic skills test in the eighth grade, but there was nothing "high stakes attached to it."
He said there are many different ways to measure student success beyond the outcome of a single-day test, and said he believes a powerful testing lobby is pushing the idea of using a single test to measure student proficiency and accountability.
He also said that while the State Department of Education has attempted to decouple testing scores from school report cards, they're still connected, and teachers still believe the test results are used against them.
Rosecrants said he doesn't expect to receive a lot of support from the Oklahoma State Department of Education on this issue, but said there's already bipartisan support in the state Legislature. His measure also mirrors a similar movement underway in the northeastern United States and in New Mexico.
"I'm not saying let's get rid of tests," he said. "We're saying let's put tests back in the hands of the people that are on the front lines, which are the teachers and the administrators. Same thing for accountability. A test for accountability is the worst idea that anybody has ever come up with."
Ginger Tinney, executive director of the Professional Oklahoma Educators, said standardized testing is something that's discussed frequently with members.
"It is a complicated issue because so much of testing is connected to funding and many agencies want the data it produces," she said. "Of course, the most important consideration is always the student."
Tinney also said they plan to survey their membership about Rosecrants' bill and speak with him about it.
The Oklahoma Education Association, the State School Boards Association and the State Department of Education all declined to comment.
However, the state agency noted that the federal Every Student Succeeds Act requires states administer assessments to not less than 95% of students so that inferences about overall school and student subgroup performances can be made. Federal law allows states to determine the consequences for schools that do not meet the 95% participation requirement.
Federal law requires annual testing in math and reading for grades 3 through 8 and again once in high school. It also requires that every student be tested in science at least once in elementary, middle and high school. In Oklahoma, students in grades 3 through 8 take assessments in math and English and students in grades 5 and 8 take science tests. Students in 11th grade take a state-developed science assessment as well as the ACT or SAT to fulfill high school testing requirements connected to Oklahoma's school accountability system.
State law also requires all high school students attempt tests in science, the ACT/SAT for English, and math as well as the U.S. History College Career Ready assessment prior to getting a diploma. A new law also requires that they must pass the U.S. Citizenship test, education officials said.
In Oklahoma, schools that don't meet the testing requirements are penalized on a state-issued report card. The schools also receive an asterisk next to their letter grade to indicate participation rates are below federal and state requirements.
The state has not traditionally had any trouble getting 95% of students to take the assessments, but it did fall short of that benchmark last year during the pandemic. Overall participation rates were between 91% and 92%, state records showed.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.