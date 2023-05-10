OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are pressing forward with a $180 million economic incentive package reportedly geared toward bringing a solar panel manufacturing facility to a Rogers County port.
Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to advance Senate Bill 1177 out of committee. The investment rebate program, known as the Perform Act, is targeted at a business that creates as many as 1,400 new jobs and makes capital expenditures of no less than $1 billion.
Although lawmakers didn’t specifically name the company, The Frontier reported last month that Enel North America is interested in opening a manufacturing facility at the Tulsa Port of Inola that could create as many as 1,500 new jobs. State leaders said at the time that an economic incentive package was needed to seal the deal.
Enel North America, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, is one of the country’s largest clean renewable energy companies, according to its website.
State Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, said historically the state’s economic incentive packages haven’t been structured in a way that allows leaders to progressively monitor growth.
“The way this has been structured has been really smart, and so from that perspective I like it,” she said. “We are asking them to put in place capital expenditures that also benefit us. They can’t up and move and take those capital expenditures away.”
Any infrastructure improvements to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System will benefit the economic development activity in the area surrounding one of the nation’s most inland ports, she said.
“I personally think it’s a sound investment,” Blancett said.
House budget chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the bill has guardrails in place to ensure the company can’t tap into other incentives, including a different $698 million package aimed at bringing Panasonic to Pryor.
State Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, who voted for the Enel measure, said he likes the idea of trying to increase economic development by bringing in large employers. He said he also likes that the measures require performance in order to get paid.
But he said he’s skeptical.
“I think that overall when you look at the big projects we’ve been trying to land unsuccessfully, we’re kind of reaching, in my view, the upper limit of our tolerance for trying that kind of thing,” Lepak said. “So I’m willing to do it now. We’ll see if it’s successful, and if it is, what that means for the future.”
Lepak said he doesn’t know if the state can afford to keep passing incentive packages for project after project, but said the idea is to “prime the pump” and try to land a big employer to see what it does for Oklahoma.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.