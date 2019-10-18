Lawmakers ambivalent about 35% pay hikes

Oklahoma lawmakers' wallets just got a little fatter this week, as the Legislative Compensation Board decided to hand out 35.6 percent raises to members of the Legislature.
The board - composed of members appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Senate president pro tempore, and the House speaker - voted 7-2 to authorize the pay increases. It's the first raise legislators have received since 1997, and it will go into effect Nov. 18, 2020. Once the pay raises take effect, lawmakers will see an increase of nearly $12,500 - from $35,021 to $47,500. The compensation change comes two years after the board decided to cut legislators' pay by 8.8 percent.
Constituents might have mixed feelings about the raises. Some believe the pay representatives receive should mirror their responsibility, while other people think all state employees should be taken into consideration. Dell Barnes, vice chair for the Cherokee County Democrats, thinks both ways.
"I think if the people want qualified professionals, the pay needs to reflect that," said Barnes. "Expecting lawmakers to work for poor pay only entrenches the role of outside money in politics. That said, there are many state workers who need the same consideration, and we need to enhance the state retirement system."
Some Oklahomans have criticized lawmakers for "giving themselves raises," but that's not how the system is structured. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he's received messages from people who thought he voted to approve his own pay increase.
"We don't have any input, anyway," he said. "We don't vote. We have nothing to do with it. That's why they have that citizens compensation board, so the Legislature cannot vote themselves a raise. It's not like the federal government. They can vote themselves a raise anytime they want to."
There's no other way for lawmakers to get a raise than by board recommendation. And many of them were unaware the raise had occurred.
"About a year and a half ago, I woke up and our pay had been cut by 8.8 percent," said State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah. "I didn't know until after it happened. The same thing happened here. I had not clue that it happened until after the fact."
When the board last met, which it does every two years, it suggested that frustration with the Legislature among Oklahomans prompted the cut. That was also around the time the state was in a budget shortfall of more than $1.1 billion. Now, Okies think the Legislature is headed in the right direction.
"We've funded education, we're out of the hole, we have money that we're putting back," said Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair. "The financials are headed back in the right direction."
Kennedy added that he "doesn't know the last time we had a balanced budget on time," but isn't sure whether legislators should have received that big of a raise.
"I'm still kind of up in the air on that," he said. "I think it's fine for them to get a raise. I don't know if I would give them a 35 percent raise. I think that might be a little steep. I think it could have been a little less."
The Legislative Compensation Board also approved increases in the stipends for those in leadership roles. The stipend for House speaker and Senate president pro tempore will rise from $16,354 to $17,932, while stipends given to other leaders will go from $11,276 to $12,364.
Meredith said he isn't sure Oklahomans or the board are "that happy" with the Legislature.
"I hope they're not happy with the way things are going," he said. "I think we're moving in the right direction, but I think Oklahomans need to continue to hold each and every one of us accountable. If you don't hold us accountable, you see what's happened over the past 10 or 12 years. I don't necessarily think that they think we're doing better."
According to Pemberton, who said "nobody was more shocked than I was" when he learned about the raise, the two members of the board who voted against the 35 percent were actually in favor pay increases, but believed they should have been lower.
Many in the Legislature have other forms of income, with another career or business, since the regular legislative session is only four months long. For some lawmakers, though, Pemberton said holding another job while also serving at the capitol can be difficult, due to meetings, committees, and events with constituents outside the session.
"If you go the Legislature to make money, or if that's going to be your full-time job, you're in trouble, because usually there's not any money involved in it," he said. "A lot of the younger legislators I know end up having to quit their jobs, because you can't work a regular job and actually be a legislator. It's not a four-month job. You may be in session four months, but you actually are working year-round."
The highest salaries for state lawmakers are $110,459 and $110,000, in California and New York, respectively. Meanwhile, Arkansas pays its legislators $41,394, Missouri pays legislators $35,915, Colorado offers members $40,242, and Texas pays $7,200. New Mexico does not pay its lawmakers a salary.
Meredith agreed with Pemberton that legislators shouldn't get into politics for the money. He said he often tries to donate money back to the community, mentioning that he just wrote a check to the Oklahoma Production Center for its fall carnival.
"Whether I make $1 or $100,000, my job is go to and represent District 4," said Meredith. "It's never been about whether I make money or not make money. Whatever the salary is that they say we're going to get, then so be it. When I ran for office the first time, I had no clue what a representative made."
A message for Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, was not returned by press time. A call to Cherokee County Republican Women's Club President Carolyn Evans was also not returned.
