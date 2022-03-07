OKLAHOMA CITY — House Republicans Monday announced a 12-point medical marijuana plan designed to crack down on illegal grow operations and improve product safety.
The plan comes amid growing complaints from constituents and industry advocates that years of legislative gridlock, neglect and regulatory inaction have created an out-of-control, billion dollar industry that is threatened by illegal growers who are stressing rural water supplies and electrical grids.
Lawmakers said there’s broad support among Republicans in the House for the plan, which includes making the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a standalone agency, creating a grant program to fund county sheriff’s interdiction efforts, implementing a seed-to-sale system, implementing a new tiered grow licensing fee system based on grow size, requiring utility providers to report electrical and water usage by marijuana growers to the OMMA, product packaging standards and expiration dates, and standardized laboratory testing and equipment.
Lawmakers said they haven’t ruled out a temporary moratorium on new commercial dispensaries, growers or processor licenses, but that is not included in their current plan. They’re still working out the details on the new business licensing fees and tiers.
Industry advocates said many of the reform measures are welcome, but feared that others might overburden small business owners, endanger patient safety and might be arriving too late to curtail a thriving black market. They also said that some lawmakers have made clear that marijuana advocate voices are no longer welcome in the reform conversation.
House Republicans said Monday that reforms are needed to crack down on human trafficking, tainted product and black market grows that are plaguing communities across the state. Last month, for instance, they noted that Oklahoma authorities executed simultaneous search warrants at nine farms and three houses and seized a record 100,000 plants, 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana and $500 million in assets, according to officials.
“When citizens of the state of Oklahoma voted for (State Question) 788, they voted for a legal marijuana, free market program,” said state Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City. “The black market is not the free market.”
He said the measures are designed to work together to form a new framework for the industry. The last comprehensive regulatory attempt failed after a veto from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“I am very excited. If we were able to pass all of these bills, we believe we would make a very significant dent in cleaning up the medical marijuana program and the key being getting the program that the citizens voted for,” Echols said.
Jed Green, director of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, said there’s general support for about 70% to 75% of the House’s proposals. There’s broad consensus behind things like standardizing labs, adding expiration dates to products, making the OMMA a standalone state agency and requiring growers to register as environmentally sensitive crop owners to help prevent agriculture pesticide drift from contaminating their crops.
But he said he doesn’t support implementing a tiered grow licensing fee system because it will unnecessarily complicate things while the OMMA is trying to learn how to enforce the existing system. The group also opposes the Legislature’s prepackaging rules because it does nothing to prevent diversion, adds an additional cost and increases consumer safety risks because packaging too early can lead to mold.
He said he fears that placing a moratorium on licensing or increasing costs “is too much too late, and it’s not going to do anything to help the problem,” but will allow bigger players in the industry to put smaller operators out of business.
“That’s what we’re concerned about here, hitting the good guys only helps the bad guys.”
Green said executive branch inaction for the first three years of the program has led to the explosion of illegal grows.
“The problems we have are not due to 788, it’s due to the executive branch not doing their job,” Green said. “The Legislature to their credit actually has been trying, especially over in the House. So the can has been kicked down the road. That’s what got us where we’re at, but they’re taking it seriously now.”
Green said while it took Stitt four tries to find the right appointee, Stitt seems to have settled on an OMMA executive director who is getting things together and actually enforcing the industry.
Stitt’s office said Monday that his staff has been working with legislators from the House and Senate over the interim and during the session to “find strong legislative solutions to these issues.”
“When Oklahomans voted for medical marijuana, they were sold a bill of goods,” Stitt said in his state-of-the-state speech. “The state question was misleading, and it has tied our hands as we regulate the industry.”
The cannabis community though is divided on everything, said Chris Moe, director of the Oklahoma Cannabis Liberty Alliance. He also has concerns about some of the House’s plans and fears they won’t actually work as intended the way they’re currently written.
Moe said there are a lot of lawmakers who publicly act like they’re fine with medical marijuana legalization, but they’re not and never have been, and he’s concerned that there may be a push behind the scenes to limit the number of dispensaries and commercial grows in the state.
“I think that if it was not for the money, they would find a way to strangle this program yesterday, but they can’t say no to the money at this point,” Moe said. “It makes too much money.”
Moe said cannabis activists have also heard from lawmakers that there’s not a place for them at the Capitol anymore.
“I understand that to some degree, but I think had they listened to the activists in the beginning we wouldn’t have this mess,” Moe said. “So I don’t want to listen to the people who created the mess about how they’re going to fix the mess unless they’re listening to us now.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.