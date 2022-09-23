OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lawmakers announced Friday that they plan to distribute the $250 million they set aside in a special fund meant to bolster rural economic development. But though the vote is less a week away, Republican leaders weren't yet prepared to reveal publicly how they'll spend those taxpayer funds.
A Democratic lawmaker, meanwhile, said he's concerned about the lack of transparency. State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said he hadn't heard Friday afternoon when contacted by a reporter that Republican lawmakers had a plan for how to disperse the $250 million they placed into the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity, or PREP, Fund.
Republican lawmakers said Friday that they plan to return to special session Wednesday to officially allocate more than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding and to distribute the entirety of the PREP Fund, which is designed to make economic development sites more competitive.
Although the ARPA expenditure process has been largely public, Republican leaders Friday afternoon would not provide specific details or a list of who is slated to receive PREP funding.
State Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, who helped formulate the plan, said legislators worked directly with the Department of Commerce to identify six regional commercial industrial parks that are over 500 acres and 12 regional industrial parks that are under 500 acres.
He said the water investments made through ARPA funding and the $250 million from the PREP Fund will be used to get those 18 industrial parks "up to speed and able to be shovel-ready for developments."
Although he would not say which sites had been selected for the investment aimed at bringing new economic development and jobs, Hall said some of the PREP funding will be tied to ARPA water and sewer investments that the Legislature has already approved. ARPA investments to industrial sites in places like Enid, Alva, Muskogee, the Port of Muskogee and Duncan may give the public a good idea of some of the priority projects, though Hall cautioned that not all will receive additional PREP funding.
Hall said in order for industrial sites to be attractive to business development, they need to have water, sewer, broadband, gas and electric services. Because gas and electric are not qualified ARPA expenditures, lawmakers will use $60 million in PREP funding to help some sites pay for improvements that ARPA can't. Other improvements may include curbs and guttering or the extension and widening of runways at airports.
He said legislators are trying to be as transparent as possible with the funding, and there will be guardrails and reporting requirements to ensure the money is spent appropriately.
However, Hall said they're keeping the list of sites private until next week, as they're in the process of drafting bill language and "trying to dot all the I's and cross all the T's to make sure that the guardrails" are in place.
"It's really no different than what we do with general appropriation bills where we find ourselves often working right up to the last minute to make sure that what we put in front of our members is accurate and well-vetted," he said.
When the final bills are drafted, Hall said the public will be able to see a very clear and transparent process of how the projects will be expended.
"This will not be a slush fund," Hall said. "These are, in my mind, very clear and strategic investments in working with the Department of Commerce to establish these mega-sites regionally across the state and then industrial sites, which are smaller versions in strategic locations around the state."
Nichols said he remains concerned that House Bill 4456 has no guardrails or rules for how the $250 million will be spent, and he said that the PREP Fund amounts to little more than a quarter-billion-dollar legislative "slush fund."
He said there's been little public transparency even though less than a week remains before lawmakers are set to spend $250 million.
"If they have some things that they're thinking about, then they should release that," Nichols said. "I'm not saying that whatever we may end up voting on is not something that we should be doing, but there's no way inside of a week that there should be a secret asset when we're going to (spend) $250 million. That's not responsible."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
