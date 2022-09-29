OKLAHOMA CITY — Though Oklahoma lawmakers approved spending over $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus aid Thursday, they failed to advance nearly $100 million that was supposed to expand childcare access, eliminate food deserts, improve domestic violence services and reduce child abuse.
Legislators had been expected to approve the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief’s recommendation that the state allocate over $95.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve social services for Oklahoma families. Recommended expenditures had included $25 million so the YMCA can expand childcare access for Oklahoma families; $30 million to mitigate food deserts, $30.1 million for Boys and Girls Clubs’ 96 locations to address educational disparities; $2.8 million to improve transitional tools for domestic violence victims; and $342,360 to provide counseling and other support services for at-risk youth and their parents.
“I don’t know where the wheels came off in that process,” said state Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, who said he believes the funding pool for such projects should actually be bigger and perhaps supplemented by matching grants.
Fugate also said he was surprised that the measures didn’t get heard Thursday, but said there’s still plenty of time left for the Legislature to pass ARPA funding before the special session is slated to adjourn no later than Oct. 14.
John Estus, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Thursday discussions are ongoing “to answer questions surrounding some of those projects.” He did not elaborate, but said there will be an effort to advance those initiatives at a later date.
Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Senate President Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the House wanted to amend what came out of the joint committee, while the Senate’s "desire is to approve the totality of what came out of the joint committee.” He also said the projects “aren’t dead.”
But as recently as Tuesday, state Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said in a press release that one of the “major issues” that the joint committee wanted the Legislature to address in special session was the lack of childcare. He touted the $25 million YMCA childcare investment as a way to strengthen Oklahoma’s workforce and noted that 34 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are considered childcare deserts with over 55% of Oklahomans having no childcare facilities in close proximity. Existing childcare programs are also struggling to find qualified employees.
Pugh said since the pandemic started, a historic number of employees have left the workforce and one of the main reasons they haven’t returned is because families either don’t have access to childcare or can’t afford it.
“If we want to strengthen our workforce and economy, we have to ensure working parents have access to affordable care for these kids,” Pugh said. “…This federal funding will help grow their efforts, providing these critical services for more families so they can return to the workforce.”
Fugate said lawmakers have about $400 million of their $1.8 billion in federal ARPA funds left to spend, so the projects could come back in the future.
In any case, Oklahomans will greatly benefit from the funding already approved, he said.
“We haven’t seen this kind of rebuilding of Oklahoma since the WPA days,” he said.
Lawmakers spent much of Thursday in special session rubberstamping dozens of projects previously approved by the joint committee, and they also approved $20 million for drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers. The measures now head to Gov. Stitt’s desk.
Among the ARPA projects lawmakers did approve spending for:
• $108.6 million to the University Hospitals Authority and Trust to build a pediatric behavioral health facility, implement an electronic health records system, provide cancer treatment to patients disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and improve dental health through mobile units. One provision, though, bans any facility owned by the trust from performing “gender reassignment medical treatment” on children under 18.
• $8.19 million to the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority to expand emergency alerting capabilities statewide.
• $6.23 million for state courts to increase and improve access and capacity of services so they’re better positioned to function with minimized disruptions during emergency conditions.
• $549.8 million for broadband expansion.
• $110 million to the Oklahoma State University Medical Authority to build an institute addressing the obesity epidemic; construct a biotech drug development laboratory; and implement a rural telemedicine pilot program.
• $125 million to construct a replacement facility for Griffin Memorial Hospital within a 30-mile radius of the Capitol and increase capacity of the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health.
• $2.5 million to equip two mobile wellness units for first responders.
• $68.75 million to create a “Fab Lab;” create an innovation district for pharmaceutical and biologic industries; create a STEM lab in southwest Oklahoma; build a manufacturing skills academy in central Oklahoma; create an aviation academy; and build out a cyber innovation institute.
• $341.6 million on many city, rural and tribal water and wastewater improvement projects around the state;
• $42.05 million for the Oklahoma Military Department to build a holistic fitness center for service members and first responders; make improvements to Thunderbird Academy; and construct a National Guard Operations Center.
• $11.2 million to establish CareerTech broadband and truck driver workforce training programs.
• $600,000 for Kiamichi Tech and East Central University to establish grant programs for stabilizing the health care workforce.
• $10 million to the Oklahoma Arts Council to help nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
• $30.67 million to the Oklahoma juvenile authority.
• $120.3 million for rural hospital rebuilding; to fund the state department of health’s electronic health records system; increase hearing services; promote healthy early childhood environments; increase capacity at community health centers; create a grant program with Redlands Community College to stabilize Oklahoma’s health care workforce.
• $6 million for the J.D. McCarty Center in Norman for outpatient treatment for children with autism.
• $6 million to construct nine regional emergency management centers.
Advocates, in particular, championed the new investments in mental health, including the construction of the two new state behavioral health hospitals in Norman and Tulsa, to replace the aging facilities that have seen increasing demand. They said those awards marked the single largest investment in behavioral health services by lawmakers.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
