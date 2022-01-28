OKLAHOMA CITY — Jared Garrett used to have aides coming several days a week into his home to help him with everyday tasks. But then the support dropped to trickle. It stopped altogether when COVID-19 hit.
His father, Jerry, was forced to retire and has been caring for his 37-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy, full-time for more than a year because the home health agencies the family relied on for workers can’t find anyone willing to work for the wages that the state reimbursement rate covers.
Jared Garrett said he’s lucky in that his father can care for him so that he can continue to live at home, and because he’s able to advocate for himself.
“I think a lot of times about the other clients that need this because they can’t advocate for themselves or their loved ones are so strapped, they don’t know where to turn,” he said. “Because they don’t know who to call or what to do.”
Garrett, who lives with his father and stepmother in south Oklahoma City, is one of an estimated 20,000 disabled or elderly Oklahomans who could qualify for placement in a nursing home or an institutional setting, but chooses to live at home. It’s possible because of access to home health care services through the state’s Medicaid ADvantage program, which is funded through a federal-state partnership.
For decades the arrangement has suited state leaders, who pay $58 million a year to contract with about 60 private home health care businesses that then provide the care. Through a matching program, the federal government picks up the rest of the annual cost.
In return, Oklahoma taxpayers save millions a year because the ADvantage program costs a third of what a nursing home costs, said Lola Edwards, president of Oklahoma’s Home and Community Based Service Council, who also runs Complete Home Health.
But lawmakers haven’t given the program a substantial rate increase in 14 years, and the $9 to $10.50 an hour aide wage subsidized by lawmakers isn’t enough to attract workers anymore, Edwards said.
Home health care businesses, meanwhile, are struggling to keep their doors open with the state’s $16.84 per hour reimbursement rate. The state requires certain administrative functions be covered by that rate as well.
“It’s very difficult to be able to recruit and build and maintain workers when we’re competing with Target and Walmart and Hobby Lobby,” Edwards said. “They’re all paying $15 to $20 an hour. And we don’t even get that, and we have no way to make it up.”
About 1,200 people currently work as personal care aides, but an estimated 40% of positions are vacant as people look for other employment.
Edwards’ group is asking lawmakers to boost the rates by 35% in hopes of offering better pay, but is not optimistic that they’ll get what they need. That percentage, though, would increase reimbursements rates by just under $6 an hour and is what they believe is needed to make them competitive in the market, she said.
State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said he works very closely with the Department of Human Services on the program, and lawmakers are looking at provider rates, but he described a 35% rate increase as “a really big leap.”
“We’re limited, too, because we only have so much,” he said. “We’re only getting so much money, too. And so it’s a challenge to try to balance it all.”
He said he’s concerned that if legislators don’t care for providers, they’re going to lose them. Several have already dropped out of the program.
Rosino said that there are health care shortages everywhere. He said it’s not the fact that businesses can’t hire people, it’s that nobody wants to do this work any more.
“The health field is hard,” he said. “And in this space, it’s really hard.”
Samantha Galloway, a DHS assistant director, said the agency plans to request that lawmakers increase reimbursement rates during the upcoming legislative session to boost wages to help recruit direct care staff and retain employees, but the agency is still finalizing how much it plans to request.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
