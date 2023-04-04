OKLAHOMA CITY — Outrage is growing in the Oklahoma Capitol after the state’s education superintendent distributed unsolicited, graphic sexual illustrations to legislators and their assistants for the second time in less than a week.
Legislators said Ryan Walters first sent all 149 legislators emails Thursday that contained unedited, full-color illustrations of people’s genitals, naked people kissing and people performing various sexual acts.
State Department of Education staff then followed up Monday by distributing printed packets to legislators containing the same images, but with black boxes covering the genitalia and breasts. It also sent the same redacted images to members of the media the same day.
Last month, Walters also showed the redacted images at the monthly State Board of Education meeting. YouTube took the unusual step of adding the disclaimer “This video may be inappropriate for some users” at beginning of the recorded copy of the public meeting.
Walters noted that the images came from the books “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human” and “Flamer.”
Out of over 500 Oklahoma school districts, he alleges three — Tulsa, Owasso and Bixby public schools — had a book “in question” in its school library. Walters also claimed that “Let’s Talk About It” and “Lawn Boy” were also in Oklahoma public schools, but refused to specifically cite where.
In an interview with the Tulsa World on Monday, Tulsa and Bixby public school leaders denied having copies of the books in question. Owasso Public Schools told the publication that “Flamer” is available at a high school, but that decision had been made after an extensive local review.
On Tuesday, state Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said he couldn’t understand what Walters was trying to do by sending emails with “just full-on filth.” It’s the first time in 11 years that a state official had sent him graphic images.
He said “most members think it was poor judgment,” and McBride said most were questioning whether it was legal to “share disturbing sexual illustrations over the internet.”
But McBride said a preliminary legal opinion indicated that it didn’t appear Walters violated any laws.
He said lawmakers are “against pornography” in public schools, and believe that if schools aren’t dealing with it, they need to be dealt with.
However, McBride said Walters has only been able to cite three districts out of over 500 that reportedly had objectionable content. He also said communities are using local reviews to determine what was appropriate library content instead of relying on the opinions of one man.
When asked why the state Department of Education decided to distribute sexually explicit illustrations and why it also shared sexually explicit images from a book that Walters couldn’t specifically link to an Oklahoma public school library, Walters responded with a statement.
“Parents demanded action, and I will not let this material be accessible in Oklahoma classrooms,” Walters said. “Union leaders and some elected officeholders deny there is a problem. They are lying. Let me be clear — nobody wants to see this material, and I’ve said for more than a year that we are going to stop allowing porn and inappropriate materials in schools.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said he threw Walters’ latest package containing sexually explicit information into the trash without even opening it. The first email initially ended up in his spam box.
He said he doesn’t know why Walters felt he had to send the images.
“It’s making people think that maybe he’s a little unhinged,” Rosecrants said, adding that those conversations are taking place both inside the state Capitol and beyond it. He said even conservative Oklahomans are questioning the decision.
He also said Walters is relying on “tired old talking points” that have already been addressed through local empowerment that allow for the review and removal of questionable content.
But state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said he doesn’t know how Walters was supposed to illustrate the issue to legislators besides by sending the images.
“I think (legislators) wanted to know the who, what, where, when and why, and I think that’s what he presented,” Caldwell said. He added that if someone is investigating a physical assault, some of the pictures are going to be graphic but are still part of the evidence.
“It strikes me as odd that some of the same individuals who claim that these materials are appropriate for 9-year-olds aren’t appropriate for one elected official to send to another elected official in response to a specific question,” Caldwell said. “There’s a gap in logic that I’m not quite able to make there.”
Caldwell said if everyone agrees that this material is inappropriate for a school library, then the question must be asked as to why it was ever in a public school library.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
