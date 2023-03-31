ARPA funds, tax credits, and teacher pay raises were the major topics of discussion during the March 31 Legislative Briefing.
Five area legislators visited Go Ye Village to answer questions from constituents and provide updates on pending legislation. Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Briefing brought in State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell; State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah; State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; and State Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville.
Many attendees asked questions about House bill 1935 and 2775. Pemberton explained that two measures – HB 1935, which provides tax credits to private school and homeschool families, and HB 2775, which provides for teacher pay raises – are tied together.
“When the House bill came over with that tie, it’s unseverable. That’s what has changed this whole scenario,” said Pemberton. “One [bill] fails, the other one fails. That’s the issue. If you don’t pass the tax credit bill, [there’s] no teacher pay raises [and] no money in the schools.”
Pemberton referred to this situation as “the good, the bad, and the ugly.”
“There’s the good – that’s the teacher pay raise, the $500 million; the bad, the tax credit; and when you put them together, you’ve got the ugly,” he said. Now, is it too ugly to marry? That’s my question and what I ask superintendents.”
The Oklahoma Senate and House have proposed two educational funding plans that differ on invest and Pemberton is willing to vote for the Senate version.
“Am I willing to vote for $100 million of tax credits to get $500 million for my schools right now? Yes,” he said. “Am I willing to put the vote for $300 million in tax credits to get $500 million? I don’t think so.”
Pemberton said this is not an easy vote.
One audience member asked the legislators why HB 1935 and HB 2775 cannot be uncoupled. Culver replied that uncoupling would be “the logical thing to do” and what would be done in Cherokee County. He said it will take a lot of pushing to get legislative leaders on board, but that he thinks something good should come out of these bills.
“We could sit in the room and two hours have it figured out for everybody to win, but it doesn’t work that way up there [at the State Capitol] all the time, said Culver.
The final point of discussion was the status of American Rescue Plan Act fund distribution.
“Most of that money has already been distributed out the different projects,” said Culver.
Many municipalities and groups have yet to receive their ARPA funds and Pemberton said the “foot-dragging” is coming from the Department of Commerce right now.
What’s next
The next Legislation Briefing is scheduled for April 28 at Go Ye Village.
