Lawmakers look to incorporate MTSS training for ed students

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state ranks third in the country for children who experience the highest levels of trauma – and that means a special challenge for educators.
They tend to do more than just teach academics, and most help support students in areas seemingly unrelated to coursework. But to make a difference to a child who may be emotionally hurting or experiencing trauma outside the classroom, teachers need to be aware of what signs to look for or what to do next.
After passing unanimously in the House, House Bill 1773 is being reviewed by the Oklahoma Senate Education Committee. This bill would require the study of multitiered systems of support to be offered to teacher candidates in preservice programs.
"A multitiered system of support, MTSS, is something we all do in procedures, training, rules, and guidance we all need to follow," said Grand View Principal Larry Ben.
If the bill by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, passes, preservice programs would provide “training that utilizes evidence-based assessment, intervention, and data-based decision making procedures within a tiered system of support to identify students at risk for negative academic or nonacademic outcomes.”
Introducing these systems of support in college education classes means new teachers will be prepared to use the skills when they enter the classrooms.
“Recognizing needs earlier in the academic process to identify students who are struggling in reading or math or with behavior or trauma allows Oklahoma’s students to get the interventions they need to reach their academic potential,” said Conley.
Since 2011, educators may have used the Oklahoma Tiered Intervention System of Support, which is a type of Response to Intervention process. Through the U.S. Department of Education School Climate Transformation Grants, schools have been able to implement MTSS, but lawmakers want to make sure MTSS is standard knowledge for all.
In February, OSDE hosted a virtual summit, “Awareness to Action: Creating Trauma-Informed Schools through Multi-Tiered Systems of Support,” for teachers and counselors. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said in a press release that this type of training is vital for educators.
“We see the effects of adverse childhood experiences in the classroom every day, many times manifesting in outbursts, aggression, inattention or withdrawal. What used to be labeled as a lack of discipline may well be a heart-breaking story of a child struggling with emotional or physical distress,” said Hofmeister.
One outcome of the School Climate Transformation Grant Tahlequah Public Schools received in fall 2019 was the implementation of a MTSS for improving school climate through the ROAR – Removing Obstacles Achieving Results – project.
“The overwhelming obstacles that some of our students face today are more challenging than ever,” said Superintendent Leon Ashlock. “The project’s mission is to ensure equal access in mental health support, social-emotional learning and overall student success.”
Ashlock said the school climate transformation project includes training, technical assistance, personnel, and capacity-building in the effort to foster safety.
“It will promote a supportive academic, disciplinary, and physical environment; and encourage and maintain respectful, trusting, and caring relationships throughout the school community,” he said.
If passed, MTSS training would be incorporated into the programs approved by the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability, and it would impact teacher candidates in early childhood, elementary, secondary, and special education.
