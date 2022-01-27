OKLAHOMA CITY — Sales taxes on groceries may soon be axed by lawmakers as bipartisan momentum builds behind multiple proposals that would exempt many food items.
But lawmakers head into session divided on whether the grocery sales tax should be completely eliminated or if only the state’s 4.5% share should be barred.
Only six states, including Oklahoma, continue to allow full taxes on groceries, said state Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy.
To bring “much needed relief to Oklahoma families,” Roberts has proposed House Bill 2844, which if passed would ask voters to eliminate the grocery tax in its entirety.
"If this referendum is put to a vote of the people and approved, Oklahoma businesses would see a growth in revenue and Oklahomans would be able to get more bang for their buck at the grocery store,” Roberts said in a statement. “It is common sense legislation that benefits all parties, and I am looking forward to advocating for its passage this session."
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said while she would love to eliminate the entire sales tax, that would require a much larger conversation about Oklahoma’s tax structure in general. Oklahoma is the only state in the country that funds its municipalities solely on sales taxes, she said.
Virgin has filed House Bill 3621, which proposes only eliminating the state’s 4.5% tax on groceries. It would leave city and county sales taxes intact.
She said the grocery tax issue has long flown under the radar and past efforts to eliminate it have failed.
“But I think that now when we have reduced corporate taxes, we’ve reduced income taxes, we’ve done a lot of tax cuts that are affecting those at the top disproportionally, and so I think that folks across the aisle are finally seeing that it’s time to do something that would affect the most regressive tax, which is the sales tax,” she said.
Virgin said she doesn’t know how much the average Oklahoma family would save each year, but said the savings would be higher for larger families and those who make lower incomes because a higher share of their income goes toward sales taxes.
“We know based on the other states, and based on just what families spend in sales tax overall, that it would be a pretty substantial benefit, especially to those who have multiple people living in their house and are low income or medium income,” she said.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has filed a similar measure to Virgin’s. He was unavailable for comment about Senate Bill 1495.
Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, said grocery tax breaks would be good for families and Oklahoma’s working class, but warned lawmakers “to proceed with caution.”
Because while sales tax relief would help make working class Oklahomans’ budgets more stable, tweaking it could wreak havoc on the services that taxpayers expect local municipalities to provide.
“If they cut sales taxes like that and don’t take into consideration the impact of municipal government, that would be detrimental to families because municipal government provides so many services and they’re solely reliant on sales taxes,” Dorman said. “My advice would be to proceed with caution, and make sure you don’t hurt the programs that are offered at the municipal level.”
Emma Morris, a health care and revenue analyst with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, said the best bet for lawmakers would be to strengthen and increase the existing sales tax relief credit, which is also known as the “grocery tax credit.” In place for over 30 years, the credit is intended to offset sales taxes for groceries in low-income households by providing a $40 tax rebate per household member, she said. It applies to those who make $50,000 or less.
She said an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that eliminating the sales tax on groceries altogether would cost the state about $235 million a year.
“This would harm Oklahoma’s ability to provide the public services upon which we all rely, especially considering the considerable cuts in state revenue during the past two decades,” Morris said. “Eliminating the state’s grocery sales tax could open the door to local sales tax erosion in the future, which would significantly impact cities statewide as sales taxes are a large part of local revenue."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.