OKLAHOMA CITY — Some state senators are questioning whether a highly-touted piece of legislation that seeks to equalize public school funding is the best way to bridge the divide between property-poor rural and property-rich urban and suburban communities.
There are fears that the late-session push to get Senate Bill 229 across the finish line is merely a “knee-jerk reaction” to a controversial — and unpopular — settlement entered into by the State Board of Education that has resulted in nearly 200 lawsuits filed by school districts. That settlement, with the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association, would give charter schools access to new local and state revenue streams.
In response, Republican House lawmakers have pitched Senate Bill 229, known as the Redbud School Funding Act. It would allocate up to $42.14 million in medical marijuana sales tax revenue each year to help property-poor traditional school districts as well as brick-and-mortar charter schools with the costs associated with maintaining and constructing school buildings and other infrastructure.
The measure unanimously cleared the state House.
In all, 310 of the 510 traditional school districts and 25 charter schools are expected to benefit, according to a legislative fiscal analysis.
“I think there’s a bit of a need to review the bill and all that, (like) some of the implications, ramifications for different things that are involved in it,” said state Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, the Senate author. “Obviously, I think we’re going to come to a solution on the charter school issue, but I think we’re still evaluating if this is that solution right now.”
He said the Senate has concerns about who would get what funding and whether this is the “actual right way to do it.” His largest local district, Lawton Public Schools, is among those suing.
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, a former educator, is the one who said the legislation appears to be “a knee-jerk reaction” to the settlement.
“I don’t think rushing through this piece of legislation is, in my opinion, good government,” she said. “I think we’re all left with some lingering questions that need to be resolved before we make this change.”
Hicks said she’s concerned about the lack of clarity regarding who would be impacted. She’s also concerned so-called blended learning centers that offer a combination of in-person and virtual instruction would also benefit.
Lawmakers have never previously funded the state’s building equalization fund, but Hicks said there are already existing laws on the books regarding who is eligible, including some charter schools.
“To me, it just goes to reason that it could actually work if we just put the money into this account,” Hicks said. “That begs the question: Why are we making significant changes to who is included in that equalization fund? I have not gotten very good answers as to why those significant changes are needed other than a reaction to the lawsuit.”
Shawn Hime, executive director of the State School Boards Association, said finding a way to support low-property tax districts has been an issue that school advocates have been trying to resolve for more than a decade.
Hime said Oklahoma is one of four states in the nation that doesn’t appropriate money to a building fund to aid schools with low property values.
“It makes it really difficult for our schools that have very low property values to maintain their buildings,” he said.
Hime said the measure is an “opportunity to turn lemons into lemonade.” He anticipates that if the legislation becomes law, the Board of Education would rescind its settlement and the charter school association would withdraw its lawsuit. Traditional public schools would also benefit.
He said the building equalization fund’s existing language is based on subjective grants, while the proposed measure would make it a very clean approach based on school need.
Chris Brewster, president of the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association, said when he started in education he was not aware of how profoundly inequitable local dollars were across the state.
He said one district might have a gymnasium built in the early 1900s, while another has one that looks like it belongs on a Division 1 college campus.
Nearly 80,000 public school students now attend charter schools, but lawmakers haven’t adequately funded the schools the past two decades, he said.
Brewster, who is also superintendent of Santa Fe South Schools, said he’s starting his 20th year and has never seen a penny of dedicated funding to pay for buildings.
As a result, his students meet at eight locations including an old armory, YMCA, pool hall and mall.
“Every time I drive by a derelict building, my kids go, 'You could put a school there,'” Brewster said.
He said property-wealthy districts should also be interested in ensuring equity.
“Why have we allowed a system to perpetuate inequitable treatment for Oklahoma children?” he asked. “This to me is a really beautiful example to me of addressing that. I’m hopeful it works.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.