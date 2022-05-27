OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers punched back at the governor on the final day of session, issuing a slew of veto overrides a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed several of their key legislative priorities and rebuked them for having a non-transparent budget process.
At times lawmakers grinned openly and took jabs at the governor’s own lack of transparency and referenced his ongoing battle with the state’s tribal nations as they prepared to override previously vetoed legislation both related and unrelated to the budget.
Lawmakers, however, let stand Stitt’s late-session veto of their plan to issue $75 “inflation relief” checks to all Oklahoma taxpayers in December, and the House rejected a veto override effort that would have eliminated the motor vehicle sales tax on new vehicles.
By the time they adjourned the regular session Friday afternoon, they had overriden several Stitt vetoes on measures that:
• Fund private prison employee raises;
• Allow the Department of Public Safety to use tribal court convictions for motor vehicle offenses;
• Require financial disclosures for any gubernatorial appointees to agency director or cabinet secretary posts;
• Establish a Route 66 commission;
• Allow two-year colleges to create funding districts to receive millage; and,
• Create a healthy soil program.
Republican legislative leaders were quick to say that their overrides were not designed to be vindictive, but state Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said Stitt’s “half-truths and exaggerations” at a news conference the day before didn’t help matters.
“I think that that got people more fired up” and emboldened some of the veto overrides, he said.
Martinez, who helped craft the budget, had a bottle of mayonnaise on his legislative desk Friday. He said it was in response to Stitt’s accusation the day prior that lawmakers were “spreading dollars around like mayonnaise.”
“It’s the same old rhetoric out of the governor’s office,” Martinez said. “It’s a shame that that’s the road and the path that he wanted to take, but so be it. I guess that’s how he wants to play. Everyone’s talking about D.C.-style politics, he’s playing them.”
A day prior, Stitt rebuked Republican lawmakers, saying their budget was shaped by “backroom deals” and didn’t provide “real inflation relief” for struggling Oklahomans. He said Oklahomans don’t need “political gimmicks,” and said the plan to issue $75 rebate checks to all taxpayers was a “slap in the face of hardworking Oklahomans.”
He said that the budget contains “special carve-outs that are the result of backroom deals between lobbyists and legislators” that were not in the state’s best interest, and he also said he feared that lawmakers would spread nearly $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus aid “like mayonnaise across the state of Oklahoma” rather than spending it strategically.
“Do you think the governor spread out vetoes like mayonnaise in dark smoke-filled rooms” and didn’t invite lawmakers to the party? asked state Rep. Scott Fetgatter as lawmakers prepared to vote to override one of Stitt’s vetoes.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said animosity between Stitt and Republican legislators has been growing every year with “the governor portraying the Legislature as some kind of punching bag.”
“And members, I think, finally just had enough,” Fugate said. “Yesterday may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
He said if there were specific plans prior to Stitt’s news conference to override those vetoes, he wasn’t privy to them.
And as House lawmakers were beginning to run veto overrides of his bills, Stitt was speaking to two reporters three floors down.
He said he had a “great” news conference Thursday where he spoke directly to Oklahomans, and said he felt “really good” because he knows Oklahomans are with him. Instead of a $75 rebate check, he reiterated that Oklahomans want “real relief” like the elimination of the state’s share of the grocery tax.
But upon learning that the House was in the process of overriding his tribal driving offense veto, he said, “Oh, wow. That is super, super disappointing.”
When asked if he thought legislators were being vindictive in response to his news conference the day prior, Stitt said reporters would have to ask lawmakers that.
“I know the people of Oklahoma are with me,” he said. “I’m out in Oklahoma all the time, and I would sure hope that people are not doing things to be vindictive, but they’re doing things for the betterment of all 4 million Oklahomans. If we have a policy debate, let’s have a policy debate, but I sure hope that people aren’t passing bad laws to be vindictive. That would be very, very disappointing. I think if Oklahomans knew that they would be extremely frustrated.”
Fetgatter, the lawmaker, said outside the House chamber that lawmakers represent the same 4 million Oklahomans that the governor does, but they’re a little closer to their constituents than Stitt is.
“The difference between us and the governor is they have our cellphone numbers. They tell us what they want,” Fetgatter said.
He said Stitt needs to “end his war with the tribes,” which is why lawmakers overrode one of Stitt’s vetoes, and he noted that bills the governor vetoed had huge legislative support in both chambers.
“I’m not at war with the governor,” Fetgatter said. “I’m just doing what my constituents have asked me to do. There’s no coincidence. It’s the last day of session, and the day before we end session, he decided to do this. The question is for him – did he wait until the last day of session to veto a bunch of bills because he was upset?”
The Legislature will return in special session June 13 to take up Stitt’s call to eliminate the state’s share of the grocery tax and reduce the personal income tax rate.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.