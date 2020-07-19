Lawmakers, party heads discuss PPP loans for families of Congress

After Congress rolled out nearly $660 billion in available loans under the Paycheck Protection Program which was meant for small businesses that have struggled throughout the COVID-19 crisis, it was found that at least a dozen members of Congress were also able to receive loans for their family businesses.
Members on both sides of the political aisle were able to benefit from the loan program. A firm linked to the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received a loan between $350,000 and $1 million. The family of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, received $350,000 to $1 million from the program.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin were also recipients of PPP loans. Hern's company KTAK, which owns several McDonald's restaurants, received somewhere between $1 million and $2 million. Mullin received PPP loans with a value of $800,000 to $2.05 million for four companies associated with his plumbing business.
Most of the lawmakers whose family businesses received PPP loans have distanced themselves from the companies. A spokesperson for Pelosi said her husband was not aware the company he is an investor in received a loan, as did a spokesperson for McConnell and Chao. Hern reportedly said he is not involved in the day-to-day operations of his family's business. A spokesperson for Mullin also told the Tahlequah Daily Press the congressman is not involved in the day-to-day operations, and directed questions to the companies' chief financial officer.
Businesses across the country have had to close down due to the pandemic, or have faced financial hardships due to supply chain disruptions or drops in revenue. Many understand and justify the use of loans to help workers stay employed. However, when members of Congress receive dollars for their businesses' employees, it's left people to question the ethicality of their voting on such legislation.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, doesn't see an issue with it, as long as lawmakers don't violate any ethics rules.
"You shouldn't be able to make a profit on inside knowledge, but I think when it comes to your employees, when you're hit with the COVID and you have to shut your doors, and if you can't take advantage of it, I think that's a disadvantage to all of your employees," said Pemberton. "I don't see why a congressman or a U.S. senator would not be able to take advantage of the same small business loans that any other small business person would."
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said lawmakers at the state level take what's called constitutional privilege if there is legislation they could financially benefit from, and do not vote. He said members of Congress shouldn't be able to vote on bills they could personally gain from.
"At the end of the day, I'm all for small businesses getting the help they need. Every small business that needs it deserves it, especially during this time, but if you're in a position at the federal level where you know firsthand what's coming down, then you have to walk a fine line," said Meredith.
There was no evidence showing the lawmakers received any favoritism, and the loans they received were legal. As long as the elected officials don't receive special treatment, then Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said he doesn't see why they shouldn't be allowed to cast a vote on such matters that could impact their family's finances.
"There's always going to be somebody that's involved with something, when we have citizen legislatures, that could impact their nonlegislative business," he said. "I don't think a legislator should be barred from voting on legislation that could possibly end up impacting their family's business, in much the same way that I think it's kind of crazy that we require them not to be in control of their business while they're in Congress. I know there's a reason for that, and I understand that reason, but I just don't particularly agree with it."
President Donald Trump's administration did reportedly waive a provision that requires federal employees and lawmakers who apply for small business funds to be approved by the Small Business Administration's Standards of Conduct Committee. Thus, some people have expressed concern regarding a lack of oversight.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said the fact that elected officials are able to keep people employed with the use of loans makes it hard to say that simply voting on policy is purely objectionable.
"The line of what is right and wrong deals with unjust enrichment, which should demand investigation and application of mores," he said. "When wealthier and wealthier people hold the reins of power, it is inevitable that these types of conflicts of interest will arise, and oversight seems to diminish. The ultimate oversight is in the hands of the constituency, at the ballot box."
