Lawmakers prepare for upcoming session as first Senate bill filed

After the COVID-19 pandemic stalled efforts at the state capitol building to pass various legislation, Oklahoma lawmakers will be working to reintroduce bills that were filed last year along with new bills to address issues that have risen in 2020.
The deadline to request bills is Dec. 11, and the last day to introduce bills is Jan. 21. Until then, legislators will be conducting research and coming up with the appropriate language for the bills they want to propose. The upcoming session is expected to be difficult for officials looking to appropriate extra dollars to agencies, though, as the state has to come up with $160-265 million to fund Medicaid expansion.
“If it deals with appropriations and increase of funding, it’s going to be a tough year for anybody to get any bills through the House or the Senate for new dollars,” said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. “We’re going to be having a tough financial year. If it’s policy changes, how to administer programs or scholarship dollars or anything like that, it shouldn’t be that difficult, if you can get enough people rallied around your bill.”
Over the last couple of years, lawmakers have been trying to address transparency issues between the state and charter schools. In conjunction with State Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration, and the Oklahoma School Board Association, Pemberton said he will be working on bill language to address problems with Epic Charter Schools. However, it could be another month or so before that legislation will be tackled.
“A lot of it is going to have to do with what we feel like can get done,” said Pemberton. “CCOSA has been working with me for the last couple of years, and Rep. Dills, on some of these bills we’ve had on charter schools. We’ve progressed from first base to second base, and we’re going to keep moving forward.”
Lawmakers are actually not allowed to ask other members of the Legislature about what legislation they plan to propose, but as with every year, thousands of bills will get filed. Dills already announced in October that she plans to file legislation to reorganize the oversight of all Oklahoma public schools, not just charter schools.
The first Senate bill filed for the 2021 session was from Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry. The measure is looking to bolster statutes on scrap metal theft and it was named for Tulsa police officer Craig Johnson, who was killed during a traffic stop in late June. It was another of many bills introduced last year, but nixed due to the pandemic. Hall said he jumped at the chance to honor the fallen officer, who actually helped formulate language for the bill.
“Scrap metal theft is a huge problem in our state, particularly copper wire theft,” said Hall. “This is a comprehensive approach to make sure all the relevant laws are in one place in the statutes and that any duplicate language is eliminated, making it easier for scrap metal dealers and other buyers to see exactly what is required to comply. It tighten requirements for seller identification and adds more remote storage batteries to the list of regulated materials.”
Meanwhile, State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed a series of election integrity bills to alter the state’s election system and encourage Congress to do the same. A resolution he filed called for the legislatures of each state that did not report results on Election Day to audit and recount their election results. It also calls on Congress to pass national voter ID laws and require paper ballots, and to allow state legislatures to select electors to the Electoral College.
“The 2020 election has been complete chaos due to differing election rules, voter identification laws and ballot types across state lines,” Dahm said. “Now is the time Congress should be focusing on tightening election standards so every citizen can be reassured that only legal ballots are being counted.”
Senate Bill 33 would require the Legislatures to select future electors to the Electoral College, unless Congress passed election integrity bills. S.B. 30 would would prevent members of the Electoral College to cast a ballot for any candidate for president or vice president who does not meet the qualifications of a natural born citizen. And S.B. 32, authorized by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, would prohibit any national popular vote system to be used for the Electoral College to cast their votes for the State of Oklahoma.
“Without the Electoral College, Oklahoma has no voice in presidential elections,” Bullard said. “Currently, our electors must do what the people of Oklahoma say on election night. In this recent election, every county voted red. If this is changed to follow the national popular, we would have to certify electors for the candidate which did not get a single county. This law protects Oklahoma and Oklahomans from losing their voice.”
The next legislative session begins Feb. 1, at 12 p.m.
