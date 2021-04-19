OKLAHOMA CITY – State lawmakers are proposing expanding the time police have to aggregate the crimes of serial larcenists, but critics say it would be a mistake.
State Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, said his measure, Senate Bill 334, would expand the period that larceny offenses could be aggregated from 90 to 180 days in a bid to give law enforcement additional time to link suspects to multiple crimes.
Worthen, a former prosecutor of 29 years, said suspects are committing crimes in Texas, then moving north into Chickasha, then Oklahoma City, Tulsa and right up the turnpike.
Worthen said his bill isn’t aimed at people who steal one time; it’s targeted at people who are making a living stealing.
He said he’s had people come into a Dillard’s department store, grab an armful of clothing and run back out to a car that is waiting by the door and drive off.
“These are people who are out there, career criminals, career theft people who are making a living out of stealing,” Worthen said. “So it allows law enforcement additional time in order to accumulate that.”
If the aggregated value of the items remains under $1,000, suspects will still be charged with a misdemeanor, he said.
“(But) if they’re out there doing it on a regular basis, going from store to store, city to city, why shouldn’t it be a felony?” he asked.
Worthen contends that his measure does not seek to rollback voter-approved State Question 780, which reclassifies certain non-violent drug and theft offenses from felonies to misdemeanors in an effort to reduce the number of people locked up in prison. A companion question – 781 – is supposed to send any savings to counties to pay for rehabilitation programs.
Ryan Haynie, a criminal justice reform fellow with the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, said he doesn’t consider the measure a rollback of State Question 780, but instead classifies it as a “scale back bill” because it’s not changing the actual substance of the law.
His group opposes the measure.
“The main problem is that we not be seen doing anything that is even perceived as a rollback of 780,” he said. “I don’t even think that this would have a huge impact. The primary reason (that) I really don’t want it to pass is because I’m afraid of what kind of other rollbacks might be emboldened by this in the future.”
Haynie said he doesn’t think there are many people picking up multiple misdemeanor charges within 180 days that aren’t also within the current 90-day window.
“And if they are, I just think it’s probably not as big an issue as some people are making it out to be,” he said. “But the larger problem in my mind is just thinking that you can toy with it.”
Brett Tolman, a former U.S. Attorney, said the measure appears to be “an answer in search of problem, and it’s the wrong answer.”
Tolman, who spent 25 years in the criminal justice system, is perhaps best known for his final case – successfully prosecuting the Utah kidnappers of Elizabeth Smart. He now spends his time doing national criminal justice policy work.
He said there is value to aggregating theft offenses within a short timeframe because there’s a pattern in practice that might suggest bigger criminal issues or consequences.
But Oklahoma already has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country with excessive prison sentences when compared even to other conservative states, Tolman said. Oklahoma has not seen a corresponding decrease in its crime rate.
He said the bill aims to push out what the voters overwhelmingly felt was appropriate when they approved State Question 780 at the ballot box.
By extending the time frame, Tolman said it’s largely going to motivate prosecutors to put a “felony tag” on people who may have committed small-time crimes and send them to prison for eight years at the expense of taxpayers.
Being tough on crime is important, but even conservative voters at the polls recognize that prosecutors can’t be tough on all crime and must be smart enough to preserve their resources, he said.
Tolman said Oklahoma voters did the right thing by stepping in and searching for areas where they could cut down on the incarceration rate without risking public safety.
“If you want to go backward on your incarceration, then give investigators and prosecutors the ability to aggregate what are very low level property crimes based usually on addiction or poverty,” Tolman said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
