OKLAHOMA CITY — Though Republican lawmakers acknowledge that Oklahoma has one of the most secure election systems in the nation, they plan to take a closer look at the state’s system this year in an effort to increase overall confidence in the integrity of outcomes and boost voter turnout at school and municipal elections.
More than five dozen election-related bills have been filed in 2022 that aim to ensure the security of election data, require post-election audits and add voter ID requirements into the state Constitution.
But lawmakers said one of the biggest election focuses this session may likely be a push to limit the amount of election days in Oklahoma in an effort to increase voter participation.
“I hope as part of the conversation is both safety and security in the elections, but we also have a real conversation about legitimacy of elections that have so low voter turnout, it’s hard to call it representative democracy,” said Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City and House majority floor leader.
Echols said if there’s one area where Oklahoma’s elections lack some legitimacy, not in terms of security, but in terms of whether they’re a “legitimate form of government,” it’s when there are elections held where only 300 people show up out of a 30,000 voter base.
“You’ve got to start questioning whether or not that’s a legitimate way to run government,” he said, adding that he’s specifically referencing school board elections. He said he frequently hears that low voter turnout is fine because that means the people who are most affected are going out and voting.
Echols said there’s no conceivable way to argue that moving a local election to the primary election when there’s roughly 10 to 20 times the amount of turnout disenfranchises people.
“Let’s talk about why we have these dates that nobody votes on. It’s because powerful special interests have decided they don’t want a lot of democracy,” he said. “They don’t want a lot of voters. And, they’re afraid if there was a large number of voters, we might have different outcomes whether you’re talking about bond elections, whether you’re talking about school board elections or whether you’re talking about changes to city charters.”
Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, said she receives a lot of comments from constituents about how many election dates there are, and said it’s time for some uniformity.
“If you look at the statute, you can have an election almost every month,” she said. “And a few of the months, you can have them multiple days of the month.”
Crosswhite Hader has proposed a bill to raise the voting approval threshold to 60% if an entity holds an election on a nontraditional day.
“It feels like about every two years we have an attempt to further consolidate elections or limit times when schools can have elections for bond issues or for school board members,” said Shawn Hime, executive director of the State School Boards Association.
Hime said lawmakers last moved school elections three years ago and required that school boards and municipalities have elections at the same time — a joint primary in February and a general election in April.
Hime said some city elections are still occurring on other dates because cities have charters, which dictate when they have elections. Because they don’t fall under state governance, those cities are allowed to have elections at different times.
He said he believes there’s a happy medium of putting schools, counties, cities and other nonpartisan races together on a ballot, which is what officials tried to do with the April compromise three years ago.
Other states that have consolidated local elections into primary or general elections have had a very long ballot, “and school board elections and school board bond elections get lost at the end,” Hime said.
“Very few people vote in those elections, or the top of the ticket elections get all the attention that very, very few people have the information needed for those other elections,” Hime said.
He said he doesn’t know if consolidating election dates has actually increased turnout overall, but many times local school board elections have higher turnouts than the June legislative and state primaries.
“So it’s not just school boards who have voter turnout issues,” Hime said. “Voter turnout issues seem to be across the board, city, state and federal at times.”
Daniel McClure, deputy general counsel with the Oklahoma Municipal League, said generally the group does not think it’s good policy to have a five-page ballot in November because it leads to voter fatigue.
He said municipalities are also concerned that if they’re stripped of their ability to hold elections outside of November, they won’t be able to respond in an emergency.
A few years ago, for example, a community had a “massive water tower issue” where failure was imminent, but they didn’t have the money on hand to fix it without first obtaining voter approval to raise new revenue.
“If we need money where we have to go to a bond or tax to make sure we have running water and sewer works when you flush the toilet, we might need to call a special election for that,” McClure said. “If that’s taken away from us, I just don’t think the citizens are going to be OK waiting four months to have running water again. And so that flexibility is very important from a local government perspective.”
He also said limiting election dates would impact constitutionally required franchise elections involving electric and gas providers. Those are periodically up for public approval.
At those elections, which have specific constitutional requirements, the public decides if they want to continue their franchise agreement with a provider like OG&E. He said some proposed legislation would conflict with those constitutional protections.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
