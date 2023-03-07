Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.