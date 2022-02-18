OKLAHOMA CITY -- The state's lottery may have had record-breaking profits last year, but there's bipartisan agreement that it's too soon to bet on that winning ticket going forward.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said lawmakers will need a couple more years of data to determine if the Oklahoma's lottery system's $80.2 million in profits in budget year 2021 is sustainable or a COVID-19 related fluke.
The two budget years prior, the lottery only generated $64.4 million and $67.5 million in profits, according to state records.
"We shouldn't just bank on $80 million a year coming in, and I would say that regardless of COVID," Hilbert said. "If you've had any fund that jumped from $64 million to $80 million in one year without some sort of law change in the prior year, I would want to wait at least another year or two after that to make sure that trend is sustainable and not just a one-time thing."
Hilbert, who until recently served as vice chair of the House's appropriation and budget committee, said buying habits and the whole economy changed with COVID-19, so lawmakers will need a couple years of data to make decisions about any revenue sources that saw major spikes or dips in 2020 and 2021.
With federal stimulus funds, people had more expendable cash in their bank accounts and made purchases they wouldn't have otherwise made, including lottery tickets, he said.
"That's a big piece of why I would caution against just assuming every year forward is going to hit that $80 million mark," Hilbert said.
The lottery system's stability and long-term odds of profitability will likely come under a microscope this session.
Lawmakers are currently looking to capitalize off the unexpected windfall to permanently fund one of Gov. Kevin Stitt's key legislative proposals -- boosting the best Oklahoma educators' salaries to $100,000.
The highest paid teachers in Oklahoma, with nearly three decades of experience, typically make about $60,000 a year; the average teacher makes in the $40,000s.
Under current law, 45% of those lottery profits already go to K-12 schools, 45% goes to higher education, 5% to teacher retirements and 5% to school consolidations.
The bill to fund the salary boosts would require the first $60 million be split using that formula, but then appropriate what's left into Stitt's new program. Local districts would be able to access the funds -- if they come up with matching dollars.
Hilbert said a conversation about the stability of the lottery profits needs to happen. He said lawmakers may need to fund the teacher pay program using other funding or perhaps simultaneously increase the funding formula to account for any potential disruptions if the lottery doesn't continue to have the same level of proceeds.
Hilbert also said the lottery has not yet performed up to voters' expectations. He said of the total public schools budget for $3.2 billion, the lottery is only a small percentage.
"And while it has provided some funding, there's a lot of Oklahomans that thought between the lottery and other measures that we would have had a well-funded education system," Hilbert said.
The lottery was once heralded as the savior of education amid over-inflated promises from lawmakers that it could bring in as much as $300 million to $500 million a year for schools. It has never generated near what was predicted.
In 2017, lawmakers overhauled the system that at the time had one of the worst prizes and lowest odds of winning. They agreed to a new framework that allowed much more lucrative prizes. At the time, state budget officials estimated that the changes would increase the lottery's contributions to education by $110 million in the next five years due to increased play.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
