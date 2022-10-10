OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma will hold a press conference Oct. 11 to officially endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor, citing her respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.
Leaders of the Five Tribes – including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations – will announce their endorsement of Hofmeister during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the Petroleum Club Event Center, formerly Jim Thorpe Event Center, 4040 N. Lincoln Blvd., in Oklahoma City.
The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations living around the country.
“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community. When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together. This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor,” said the Five Tribes leaders.
