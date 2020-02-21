Leaders: Restaurant gun bill won't get traction

A bill to repeal Oklahoma's permitless carry law failed to make it out of a House of Representatives committee last week, but the Tulsa lawmaker who introduced it has a bill on firearms in restaurants that has yet to receive attention.
Area legislators and party heads don't expect that one to get much play, either.
State Rep. Jason Lowe's H.B. 2257, which would have repealed permitless carry in Oklahoma, died in the House Public Safety Committee in an 11-1 vote Thursday. Before the legislative session even began, State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, both said they didn't think it would make to a floor vote.
Local party heads were in agreement - including Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Dr. Shannon Grimes and Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy.
"Those firearm bills will go nowhere and Rep. Lowe knows it," said Grimes. "They are likely introduced as a political stunt to curry favor with segments of voters in his district - much like the silly bill introduced by another to limit what can be labeled milk in the state."
Grimes also called permitless carry "a recognition of everyone's natural rights and should not be infringed without cause and due process on an individual basis."
Kennedy expressed similar points about permitless carry, suggesting the bill was introduced because of the publicity it would receive. Although groups of people are still trying to stop permitless carry, as another petition to repeal was announced by Lowe and Moms Demand Action at the beginning of February, Kennedy said there are more people who approve of it.
"I think there are a lot of legislators in Oklahoma who realize that most Oklahomans are not for [repealing]," said Kennedy. "We voted for the representatives, the representatives went up there and drafted the bill. I think the majority of Oklahomans feel like we have the right to defend ourselves, and that is protected by the Second Amendment."
Gun control advocates failed to collect 90,000 signatures to petition for a repeal, but Lowe and the group are reportedly attempting it once again. In the meantime, another bill proposed would ban long-barrel firearms from restaurants.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair, believes chances to increase permitting or increase gun regulation should be considered.
"I think Oklahomans feel strongly about their firearms, but we also care about each other and our public safety," said Barnes. "I don't think it's too much to ask for appropriate permitting or limitations on public carry. Gun rights arguments have been extended absurdly in some sense, at times overstepping other rights."
Witnessing someone carry a shotgun or rifle into a restaurant is not a common occurrence. There was one instance of a man who recorded himself carrying a rifle into a restaurant in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association later spoke out against the man's actions to draw attention to himself. But business owners can still regulate who brings firearms onto their property, and Grimes said it should remain that way.
"Whether people can carry in restaurants should be up to the property owners," said Grimes.
Arguments have been made that if business owners prevent an individual from carrying a weapon on their property, they could be liable if something occurs that placed the individual in danger.
Kennedy thinks that should be the case, and although he doesn't understand the practicality of carrying a long-barrel firearm in a restaurant, he said it wouldn't bother him if someone carried an AR-15 to lunch with him.
"I'm going to grin. I'm not going to be scared," he said. "It's going to be a funny thing for me. I like the idea of it. I just don't really see the practicality of it."
Pemberton doesn't see the point of carrying a shotgun into an eatery, either. He said he does not anticipate any "anti-gun bills" to get much traction.
"Knowing who's carrying it and knowing the strong support for the Second Amendment in that chamber, too, I'd be surprised if it gets a hearing," said Pemberton.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, could not be reached by press time.
