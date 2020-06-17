OKLAHOMA CITY – Donald Trump should stay away from the state’s historic Greenwood District when he campaigns in Oklahoma this weekend, leaders said this week.
Under normal circumstances, it would be great if a Republican or Democratic president visited the site of the nation’s worst race massacre, but Trump is different, said state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa.
The Republican leader’s divisive rhetoric and apparent support of white nationalists does not share the sacred site’s goal of serving as a symbol of reconciliation, dignity and dialogue, said Nichols, who also serves as a commissioner on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
“I think Donald Trump visiting the Greenwood District would set the clock back on the work that we’ve done to progress in all these years following the race massacre,” he said.
Monroe said he was not pleased when Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday asked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to visit the Tulsa site ahead of their planned Saturday night rally at the nearby BOK Center.
Stitt initially said he hoped the visit would encourage Trump to commit federal funds to help pay for a museum commemorating the 1921 massacre.
The Greenwood community was once home to a thriving African American enclave until a white mob murdered as many as 300 black residents and burned the district to the ground 99 years ago.
Stitt said Wednesday that the proposed visit to the Greenwood District was “still kind of in flux,” and he didn’t know if Trump now planned to visit anymore.
“It was a request that I made early, but because of the Juneteenth celebration with the Secret Service, it could be problematic to have the president go there,” Stitt said.
Stitt said he and Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford have advised Trump not to visit the site because it would disrupt planned Juneteenth celebrations.
“Ultimately, the president doesn’t ask for permission before he comes different places, and so we found out the president is coming, and so we’re going to make sure it’s the best, and we’re as safe as possible,” Stitt said when asked when the final decision about the visit would be made.
Stitt said he’s hoping Pence instead will have a sit-down meeting Saturday with some leaders in the state’s black community.
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, who serves as chair of the Centennial Commission, said if Greenwood is blocked off for any reason and people are unable to hold festivals or celebrations because of politicians, that would “reopen the wounds.” Matthews said it also would "further flame the distrust” that many black community members have toward people in authority, politicians, law enforcement and the government, in general.
He said Stitt never consulted him or the state’s legislative black caucus before abruptly announcing the planned visit. Secret Service preparations for Trump's visit would force the closure of the entire area on the most significant African American holiday celebrating the end of slavery.
“Whether or not this was intentional, this is what happens when we don’t include diversity in these discussions,” he said. “It’s disappointing that I got a call after the invitation and not before.”
Gatherings have been planned in the area to celebrate the black community’s Independence Day.
“It’s just disappointing to think that the Greenwood area that we’re trying to make an area of reconciliation would have such controversial decisions made without us sitting down,” Matthews said.
“Whether it’s a photo op or political stunt, I don’t know,” he said. “I just know that it shouldn’t be harmful, and it shouldn’t be disrespectful. Even if they’re trying to politicize it, they don’t have to do it on that day. They don’t have to do it on that street. That is just an insult. That is going beyond political. That’s just hurtful.”
He said the Commission is trying to raise at least $2 million more to pay for a museum on the site, but would accept no funds to be disrespected.
“There is no amount of money we would take to give up a holiday that is so important to black people,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
