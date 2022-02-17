The Leadership Tahlequah Class 24 has a community project in the works, but needs funds to bring it to fruition. So a community bowling tournament will be held to raise money.
Every year, the Leadership Tahlequah class chooses a special project to provide them with leadership development training, as well as furnish something the community needs.
“A lot of ideas were coming around and we wanted to find one that was going to impact the community and be able to be used for multiple generations to come,” said Amy Jenkins, class president.
Class 24 decided to address the need for more barriers for parades and other special events. The idea came from members who were on hand to set up barricades for last year’s Christmas parade.
“The city has some pretty rough-looking wooden barricades that are in disrepair,” said Dan Mabery, Leadership Tahlequah Committee chair. "You really can hardly see them at night, because the paint has faded so badly. As a matter of fact, I believe someone may have even tried to drive through one accidentally because they couldn’t see it one night.”
Some of the barricades will be refurbished. The group also worked with the city and Parks and Recreation Department to identify metal barricades that are less expensive than it would be to repair the old ones.
“And on those are little plaques we can put our Leadership name on it, so people will know for years to come that these were donated by Leadership Tahlequah,” Jenkins said. “So it just kind of strengthens the program of Leadership Tahlequah, but also gives back to the community.”
The class’s fundraising co-chair, Sara Frazier, has a personal interest in the project, as the wife of the Tahlequah Neighbors magazine owner was killed during a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, where six people died and another 62 were injured.
The class is hoping to raise around $7,000 for the project, which would help pay for 140 barriers to help keep the community safe. The group hopes to accomplish its fundraising goal with a bowling tournament, March 1-2, and March 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. Group A will bowl one day, group B will go the second day, and the top scorers will be invited back for a championship event on March 8.
“There are various ways people can participate,” Mabery said. “There’s a fee to put in a team, or they can do it through some sponsorship. So if they’re a business in the community, they can sponsor and get a team in the event.”
Get involved
For individuals looking to enter the Leadership Tahlequah bowling tournament as a team of four, there's a $250 fee. Those looking to be included as sponsors have several packages to choose from: platinum level, $2,500; gold, $1,500; silver, $1,000; and bronze, $500. Each sponsorship allows for either one or teams to enter into the tournament, and comes with a myriad of advertising opportunities. The tournament will take place at Thunder Bowl on West Choctaw Street. To sign up or to learn more, call Jenkins at 469-243-6537.
