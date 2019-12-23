Members of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Class 23 toured the community, met with officials, and participated in their own City Council meeting as part of their monthly full-day session.
The day started off with the class’s meeting at City Hall, where they were introduced to government officials: Mayor Sue Catron, Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman, and City Clerk DeAnna Hammons.
During the mock City Council meeting, class members grouped up and discussed four agenda items. Each group came prepared with research on its items and were ready to add any additional information to the board.
Ward 2 Councilor Stephen Highers was acting mayor; Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson and Human Resource director M’Lynn Pape were councilors; Hammons took minutes; Chapman served as city administrator; Building Inspector Mark Secratt was acting Ward 3 councilor; and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff filled his role as is.
Jeremy Scott, Jennifer O’Daniel, Jill Taylor, Rachel Jackson and Tiffany Turner offered an agenda item regarding the discussion and possible action to rezone a property intended for a marijuana dispensary.
“It’s going to be a marijuana processing plant, and we realized we don’t want our neighbors to smell what’s going on,” said Scott. “We’re planning on putting two industrial-sized air filtration systems, and we will have five full-time jobs plus one part-time night watchman, and a guard dog named Duke who has an attitude problem.”
Josh Owen, Gabrielle Perry, Lesa Rousey Daniels, Yolette Ross, and Kira Fell requested an increase on the price of cemetery plots from $250 to $500. Ratliff said it was uncommon for citizens to approach the board with rate increases.
“With certain things that are happening around the city, and citizens who care about finances going on in the city — we see a need to try to help out where we can and we saw that this had not increased since 1985,” said Owen. “Why not be able to get the extra money coming in to help the cemetery to maybe relieve a little bit of stress on other areas of the city?”
Vanessa Anton, Gary Cacy, T.J. Girdner, and Chenoa Worthington appealed the decision of the animal control officer to ban a vicious dog. The group provided the City Council with the police report and graphic photos of the victim, who suffered severe lacerations and bites.
Tyler Shockley, Heather Ruotolo, Lisa Bookout, and Priacilla Leatherman wanted to purchase fencing for a pool expansion project at Anthis-Brennan. The group provided photos of the proposed layout plan and bids from local fencing companies.
The acting board voiced its concerns and asked follow-up questions for the group to answer. At the end of the mock City Council meeting, the group had a better understanding of the process of bringing ideas and concerns to elected officials, and how official meetings operate.
The full-day event continued with a tour of City Hall, Tahlequah Solid Waste, and the Tahlequah Fire Department. Members then had lunch provided by the Tahlequah Police Department, along with a presentation by Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood.
Group members made their way to the shooting range, next to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they used several firearms. They paid visits to the local airport, the street department, and the fire department training center, where they were dressed up in fire gear.
Their last destination of the day was a community tour, which included the animal shelter, Anthis-Brennan, Tahlequah History Trail, and the skate park.
TACC president Cindy Morris said the group consists of 20 diversified classmates, and she looked forward to an existing year.
The program originated in 1996 to promote civic participation and gives business members the skills to be leaders throughout the community.
The goal for the class is to provide them with an opportunity to build business and personal relationships with leaders in Tahlequah, Cherokee County, and the state of Oklahoma.
Each year, 20 participants are selected through an application process to participate in a 10-month educational program that includes: a trip to the State Capitol, nine monthly full-day sessions; involvement with community boards; and a class project.
Participants are subjected to issues and opportunities through lectures, discussion groups, on-site visits, and other leadership development activities in the community.
