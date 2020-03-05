Leadership Class 23 will host a bowling tournament Tuesday, March 24, 6-8 p.m., at Thunder Bowl, 833 W. Choctaw St.
Teams should have four members, and the cost per team is $200. All team members will receive T-shirts and drink tickets. T-shirt sizes are due at the time of registration. Payment can be made at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, 123 E. Delaware St.
The first-place team will be awarded a trophy and cash prize.
Proceeds benefit the Leadership Class community project.
For more information, call Gabby at 918-456-3742.
