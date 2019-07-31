Applications are being accepting now through Aug. 15 for the Leadership Tahlequah Class 23. Participants will be selected on Aug. 20.
Leadership Tahlequah was established in 1996 as a groundbreaking program to immerse community leaders in Tahlequah history, knowledge, and connectivity.
Leadership Tahlequah has graduated 22 classes, creating a prestigious group of individuals throughout the city of Tahlequah.
"Our Leadership objective is to embark the class members on an exciting journey to be enlightened through education, empowered through experiences and building relationships, and to ultimately become engaged as a stronger leader at their business and in the community," said Cindy Morris, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce president.
Each year 20 participants are selected through an application process to participate in a 10-month educational program that includes an overnight trip to the State Capitol, nine monthly full-day sessions, involvement with community boards, and a class project.
Leadership participants receive in-depth exposure to the issues and opportunities facing the community through lectures, discussion groups, on-site visits, and other leadership development activities.
Issues to be addressed during the year include government, economic development, politics, regionalism, health care, educational and more.
Applications, program schedule and guidelines may be found at www.TahlequahChamber.com.
For more information, contact Gabrielle Wheeler at 918-456-3742 or gabby@tahlequahchamber.com.
