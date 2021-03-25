TULSA - The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa has announced its sixth annual Madam President honorees, and a Tahlequah woman is among them.
Each year, the league's commitment to leadership and service is highlighted at this event, where local women community leaders are recognized. This year, the event will be a May 5 online presentation.
This year's honorees are: Mariana Aguirre, Sue Bennett, Emily Brandenburg, Rev. Andrea Chambers, Wendy Drummond, Tina Glory-Jordan, Rep. Regina Goodwin, Dr. Deborah Guilfoyle, Janet Levit, and Mackenzie Wilfong. Glory-Jordan, a long-time Cherokee Nation official, is from Cherokee County.
"Now more than ever, our community is calling for men, women, and young professionals to step up and get involved," said LWVMT President Lynn Staggs. "This year's honorees are diverse in their ages, careers, and backgrounds but they share a common passion and determination. We're proud to honor these deserving change-makers."
The event is the major annual fundraiser for the local League. The League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to voters' rights and education. Through voter registration, advocacy, public meetings and study, the league empowers citizens with information and relentlessly fights for free, open, and fair elections.
For more information, contact info@lwvtulsa.org.
