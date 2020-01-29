TULSA – The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is hosting a community Forum on the topic of marijuana, with a panel of industry experts and state officials.
The forum will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 5:45-7 p.m., in the Sylvan Auditorium of the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
This is an opportunity to bring questions and join the community to learn more about the impact on the workplace and with law enforcement since Oklahoma passed SQ788, as well as gain an understanding about this growing industry.
Panelists include: Commissioner Leslie Osborn, Oklahoma Department of Labor; Sheriff Scott Walton, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office; Chip Paul, chairman and co-founder, Oklahomans for Health; and Travis Kirkpatrick, director, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
This event is open and free to the public.
