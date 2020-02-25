Leap Day has little impact on revenue, birthdays

This upcoming weekend will feature a rare Saturday, as calendars have been extended a day because 2020 is a Leap Year.
Leap Day occurs every four years, so instead of 365 days, 2020 will have 366 days. Although an extra day might seem like it could have a significant impact on the way people celebrate birthdays, revenue from city sales taxes, or how the rest of the year may pan out, an extended February actually has little influence on people's lives.
Local resident Teddye Snell will turn 56 this year, but it will be only the 14th birthday she's experienced. She was born on Leap Day in 1964, but for the most part, it hasn't been a major factor in her life.
"It's kind of cool," she said, and joked, "I'll be probably dead and gone before I'm old enough to drink."
While she was actually born on Feb. 29, Snell uses March 1 as her birth date on all her legal documents and paperwork. When she worked at the Daily Press, several years ago, her husband, Sean, bought her an amethyst ring; that's the March birthstone. And if she had been born several hours earlier, she wouldn't have to wait every four years to celebrate on her actual birthday.
In normal, 365-day years, she celebrates on her adopted birth date.
"After living this long, when someone asks me my birthday, I just say March 1," Snell said.
This year, she plans to attend a wedding fair in the Chota Conference Center of the Cherokee Casino with her daughter Emily and her best friend, but she said she's sure her and her family will find something to do in the evening.
Local residents might think an extra day in 2020 will avail itself to more funds for the city. However, a look back at past sales tax collections for Tahlequah don't indicate more time for consumers to spend dollars will reap more money for the city. Sales tax collections in 2019 - $9,842,183 - and 2018 - $9,680,982 - were both higher than the amount of collected during the last leap year in 2016, which was $9,551,635.
However, when reduced to shorter metrics, the extra 24 hours might create a small increase in economic activity. In 2016, a Leap Year, February marked the third-highest sales tax collections, compared to the other months.
As far as individuals go, those who work hourly might receive an extra day's pay, but salaried employees actually receive less, on average. Someone who makes $50,000 per year would earn $191.57 per day.
In a Leap Year, that person would earn 73 cents less, which is why some people consider working on a Leap Day "free labor."
Workers have even petitioned to make Leap Day a national holiday, so they could take the day off.
The idea of a Leap Year dates back to Julius Caesar, who introduced it around 46 B.C. The chance of an individual's being born on Feb. 29 is 1 in 1,461.
For some people, that might be considered lucky, but for other cultures, it might be deemed unlucky. It has been believed by some in Scotland that being born on Leap Day is bad luck.
There are other superstitions people in various cultures have for Leap Years. In today's age, people are free to become engaged whenever they want or however they want, but in the past, it was traditional for men to propose to women.
However, once every four years, on Feb. 29, it was common for women to propose to men. And in some cultures, if a man were to refuse a proposal, he would be issued a fine and would have to pay the woman money or offer silk gowns. In many countries in Europe, it is said that men who refuse a woman's proposal must buy them 12 pairs of gloves. It also is said that as a way to warn the woman's potential suitor, it was fair that she wear a red petticoat.
Greek folklore suggests that Leap Years aren't the best time to be getting married, because superstition suggests it's unlucky for couples. It is believed that marriages taking place on a Leap Year will end in divorce.
That's not the case for former Cherokee County resident Sarah Simmons, who married Lee on Leap Day in 1980.
"Even if we wanted to divorce, we would stick together. We don't want superstitious types saying, 'I told you so,'" she said, chuckling.
Although superstitions suggest Leap Day could result in unfortunate predicaments for human beings, and common sense might indicate a more bountiful economy is on its way, the answer to whether Leap Years have had a major affect is likely the same as Snell's: "Not really."
