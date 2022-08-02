Leapin' lizard!

Rigby Armstrong, above, and his brother, Ryker Crittenden, found what is believed to be a Chinese water dragon under the deck of their grandparents' house on Stick Ross Mountain Road on Tuesday morning. The two have no idea where the lizard came from.

Nick Crittenden | Courtesy photo

