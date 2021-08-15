Learn tips and tricks for fresh salsa

Tomato salsa, if prepared using fresh ingredients and low salt, has several health benefits. Tomatoes contain large amounts of vitamin C and beta carotene. Lime and hot pepper also contain beneficial vitamins and minerals. Because it contains fresh ingredients, you can include tomato salsa as one of your suggested four vegetable servings per day. Just 1/4 cup of fresh tomato salsa counts as a single serving.
The sweet, juicy flesh of a fresh red tomato contains a variety of vitamins and minerals. For example, a single medium tomato contains as much as a quarter of your suggested daily vitamin C intake. Vitamin C helps you deal with infections, including gum disease. Fresh tomatoes also retain more of their natural vitamin content. For example, tomatoes processed and cooked at 190 degrees Fahrenheit for one-half hour lose 29 percent of their vitamin C content, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Peppers such as jalapeño contain vitamins A, K and C, as well as folate and lutein. Vitamin A helps repair damaged cells and plays a role in keeping eyesight sharp and skin healthy. Peppers contain fiber, which may help create soft, well-shaped stools that pass through your colon and prevent constipation. Lime juice has antioxidant properties and may act to prevent infections. Though you can use other oils to bind your salsa and give it a smooth texture, olive oil offers some of the more obvious health benefits. For example, as the University of Michigan's Cardiovascular Center points out, many Mediterranean cultures have diets high in olive oil - and much lower rates of heart disease. Olive oil contains mono and polyunsaturated fats. Unlike saturated fats, these forms may help lower cholesterol levels in the blood, reducing your risk of heart problems. Fresh tomato salsa is rarely eaten alone. Instead, it usually accompanies Mexican dishes such as fajitas, or features as a dip for chips or cut vegetables. So you can counteract the positive properties of tomato salsa by eating it alongside a high-fat and salty food. Eating salsa as a dip with chopped carrots and celery, however, makes for a healthy snack full of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Place a pot of water on the stove and bring it to a boil. Then drop the tomato into the boiling water. You can add several at a time. Remove them after 30 seconds or when the skin begins to peel and put them into the bowl of ice water. This process is called blanching.
Tomato and jalapeño, or mango or strawberry: whichever type you prefer, salsa is one of the world's most popular condiments. It's also a nutritional powerhouse. Fresh salsa is one of the best ways to add more flavor to your food while also delivering essential (and tasty!) nutrients. With all the health benefits salsa boasts, you can add an extra serving to your favorite foods. There's no need to hold back.
I will present a fresh salsa workshop Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. If you would like to attend, contact the Extension office at the number below. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, I will be presenting "Sheet Pan Meals" along with April Cole teaching "Foil Pack Meals" at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.