Leasing land for extra income

Property owners that own land that they do not rely on who are interested in increasing their income may consider looking into recreational land leasing. Some of the most common recreational leases in Oklahoma are hunting and fishing leases.
Before leasing, it is important to determine the associated liabilities associated with allowing outside parties on your land. If a tenant - a current agricultural lessee - is interested in subleasing land for recreation, such as hunting or fishing, they must determine if they have that right in their current lease with the landowner before engaging with a third party.
Hunting leases are a form of recreational leasing. Those interested are encouraged to read the OSU factsheet NREM-5032 for detailed information on developing and marketing a hunting lease. It is important to seek legal counsel before entering into any lease to ensure that your rights are protected. Alternatively, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation offers the Oklahoma Land Access Program that provides financial incentives to landowners who want to allow public recreational access to their land. Using the OLAP method could potentially decrease the amount of financial gain that you receive but is sure to decrease the likelihood of legal error and liability.
A good hunting lease outlines appropriate use of the land and facilities so the lessor and lessee are aware of each party's expectations. Native wildlife is publicly owned, so hunting leases only grant access and use of the property in which these resources can be pursued. This makes it understood that a landowner does not guarantee any wildlife to be present on the property.
A "hunting lease" only grants the lessee the right to make specific and limited use of the property. Therefore, this lease is more easily revoked if the need arises. There is no "standard" hunting lease. Multiple-year leases are less common than one-year leases. Multiple-year leases may be more attractive to organizations or groups and could be more valuable to lessees looking for consistency. One-year leases are flexible for landowners if they are unsure of their future intentions or if they want to change the use of the land in the future.
Reducing liability to landowners when leasing land for hunting is a serious consideration. From NREM-5032, "Oklahoma's recreational use statute and Oklahoma Limitation of Liability for Farming and Ranching Act may offer protection from liability for landowners when guests use their property without fees, when lessees pay less than $10 per acre, or when the lessees and guests sign a properly executed liability waiver."
Hunting leases can be a good way to gain revenue from agricultural land. They can also help reduce trespassing, vandalism, and theft due to increased activity through the presence of lessees. However, landowners will need to consult an attorney when developing a lease and must work with lessees throughout the lease. Landowners may also lose some use of their land as is necessary for lessees to utilize the land. If these potential positives outweigh the negatives, both parties can benefit.
For more information or to obtain a copy of the factsheet NREM-5032, contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office at (918) 456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
