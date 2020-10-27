LEAVES OF ABSENCE: Lawn care practices change from warm to cold weather

Many people take pride in their yards, as it can be a symbol of class or aesthetic appeal to an individual's neighbors and their neighborhood as a whole. The way people take care of their lawns, however, varies based on the time of year.
During the warmer season, most people worry about how long their grass is. That's why many lawn care and mowing companies are active over the summer. When temperatures drop, however, lawn maintenance becomes less about mowing overgrown grass and more about cleaning up. If the weather is warmer than average, grass may still grow and need to be taken care of, but throughout the typical cold season, that's not the case.
Landon Daily, an employee at Tahlequah Lumber, said the biggest issue homeowners face during the cold season is the accumulation of dead leaves.
"Yard work over the cold season is primarily cleanup because the grass doesn't grow," said Daily. "Leaves are the main issue, and you can just bunch them up and burn them, or shred them using a special tool."
Although much of what happens during the winter season is unpredictable, preparation is key for success. Daily says many preparations need to be made before the temperature begins to drop.
"Typically you should trim your bushes before the cold season hits," said Daily. "You can't trim them too short, or they might die. If you have a flower bed, you should also bring some plants inside to a garage or some place similar. If you do that, you can get away with only having to replace the top layer of soil when spring comes."
Once spring rolls around again, mowing becomes a priority,
Carter Combs, a student at Northeastern State University, works for Longhorn Mowing over the summers. He suggests that lawn mowing should be done anywhere from two to three times a month during the warm season.
"I think getting the yard mowed at least every two weeks is important," said Combs. "Obviously, if you don't mow the lawn often enough, your neighbors may start to resent you, but more importantly, when you don't mow the lawn, the yard and home can become infested with bugs, mosquitoes, spiders, flies - you name it. So cutting the grass is also just a good way to prevent your home from being welcoming toward insects."
Lawn maintenance can come at a price, though. Dangers such as sunburns and flying debris can damage not only the individual caring for the lawn, but the property of the owner.
Ben Montgomery, employee at Sticks Lawn care, thinks that since the average lawn can take about an hour to care for, precautions should be taken.
"On average, for one person and an average-sized lawn, 45-50 minutes of mowing and 15-20 minutes of weed eating," said Montgomery. "The best protection against rocks and sun are clothes - jeans, long-sleeve shirt, broad brimmed hat - and sunscreen never hurts."
