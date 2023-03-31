Native American folklore and music passed down through the ages by women was the focus of a Dr. Isabel talk at Northeastern State University March 29.
Dr. Kimberli Lee delivered this year’s Isabel Baker Memorial Lecture, “Singing Native Women’s Realities: Buffy Sainte-Marie and Pura Fe,” explaining how American Indian music and song work is a powerful source of expressive culture for many tribes in the Western Hemisphere.
Lee is a full professor in the department of languages and literature, and her work revolves around two Native American songwriters and singers, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Pura Fe, both advocates for Native culture.
“Before I begin discussing the work of these amazing women, I think I should be very clear about my own identity,” said Lee.
She is not an involved member of any federally recognized tribe. Her connection to Indian Country is through ceremonial adoption. Lee’s Lakota relatives, the Charging Crow family of South Dakota, brought her into their family in 1998 as a daughter.
Most scholarly work ignores all except that around the big drum, Lee said.
“There’s no more indelible sound than the big drum,” said Lee. “It makes you move, it makes you think, and it can open your heart.”
There often comes a moment in a powwow when the women, standing gathered around the drum, begin to sing a full octave higher, and the song takes on a whole new meaning. Those voices add a dimension that lingers long after the final drumbeat.
“I would argue the same is true of women’s songs in contemporary music today,” said Lee.
Very few people have heard of Pura Fe outside of Native music circles. Fe is a prolific and focused songwriter. At the heart of Fe’s work, she spoke of the Tuscarora experience. In 1711 the English promoted a merciless policy of extermination against the Tuscarora to drive the tribe from Virginia and North Carolina.
Lee focused on Fe’s album “Tuscarora Nation Blues” because it is a particular piece of survivance song work that creatively employs the rhetoric of resistance. It speaks to the power of women’s activism, and women’s blues.
Jim Crow laws were in full force and kept Fe away from her family, because her aunt was illegally married to a white man. Her song “Della Blackman/Pick and Choose,” gives listeners witness to the story of the hardships and death of Fe’s family members.
“It’s an honor song for [Fe’s] family member who has fallen victim to the enemy,” said Lee. “In this case, white racists wearing white hoods.”
For more than 60 years, Buffy Sainte-Marie has been a cornerstone of Native contemporary music in Canada and the United States. She was one of the first artists to utilize digital sound in her recordings.
“Her work carries the hopes, dreams, realities, and experiences of native people,” said Lee.
At age 23, Sainte-Marie became reacquainted with her Cree relatives when she was brought back to live on a Piapot reserve in Saskatchewan. In the 1960s she became interested in rock and roll, guitar, and songwriting.
Along with Peter La Farge, of Nargaset descent, Sainte-Marie guided one of the first organizations to promote social justice for Native Americans, the Federation for American Indian Rights. La Farge is best known for writing the popular song “The Ballad of Ira Hayes,” sung by Johnny Cash on his album “Bitter Tears.”
Sainte-Marie was blacklisted for songs, such as “Universal Soldier.” High ranking U.S. officials considered her work subversive, un-American trash. The FBI began a dossier on her activities, but she would not be deterred. She stood for peace during the Vietnam War, Native American rights, and social justice. In 1970 she spent a lot of time on Alcatraz Island during the occupation.
“She put her body on the line,” said Lee. “Aggression was constant during an angry protest that actually became violent, and bullets were flying.”
Universal Soldier is the quintessential protest and anti-war song. Recorded in 1964, it became a flashpoint for young people who were against the war in Vietnam. Most of Sainte-Marie’s songs were pulled from play in the 1960s.
“Music can bring about change. It holds power,” said Lee. “Far beyond entertainment, native songs are a resource that we need to pay attention to and study, respectively. We all need to be listening.”
