A new generation of young seamsters and seamstresses got their start during Wednesday's 4-H Sewing Camp.
In the conference room of the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, kids spent the morning stitching together their own pillowcases, with assistance from educators and volunteers.
The camp featured a variety of patterned fabrics for 4-H'ers to choose from. Sewing machines were also provided, but Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator, said campers could bring their own.
“We encourage them, if they have a machine at home and it’s transportable, to bring it," said Winn. “It’s good to learn on a machine they are familiar with.”
For some kids, the day camp was their first foray into sewing. This introductory project allowed them be creative and see if this skill was something they’d like to pursue without first having to invest in a machine.
“They can come and see if they enjoy sewing,” said Winn.
This was the case for 4-H’er Vidia McMurray, who said she had never sewn before. With advice from volunteer Allison Garner to take it “slow and easy,” Vidia ran her floral fabric through the sewing machine.
It was Cutler Tinnin’s first time as well. He nodded when asked if he would come to the sewing camp again.
Yet for others, sewing is already a part of their family legacy. 4-H’er Reese Dotson attended the camp with her great-grandmother, Ann Lamons, who has been putting needle to thread for quite a while.
“I’ve been sewing ever since my mother could sit me up, and I’m 80 years old,” said Lamons.
Lamons said her family used to make all of their own clothes. She has taught the craft to her children, her grandchildren and now her great-grandchildren. Lamont said she bought her sewing machine “special,” with a half-speed setting, so it’s easier for beginners.
“I have been teaching [Reese] this summer,” she said.
Reese’s summer sewing list includes tote bags and pot holders, Lamons recounted. As for her current project, Reese questioned its size.
“I don’t know what pillow this is going to fit,” said Reese.
With help from her great-grandmother and camp educators, Reese stitched and serged her pillow case. She enjoyed using the serger.
“It’s really fun and fast,” said Reese. “One needle goes up and one goes down. It’s confusing.”
Lamons clarified the machine’s function: “It seals the seam."
Reese agreed.
“It was cutting it while it was stitching it,” said Reese.
Sewing can often be a family affair. Winn is another longtime sewer who learned the skill from her mother.
“My mom taught me when I was in 4-H when I was 9,” said Winn. “She is an excellent seamstress.”
Winn used her knowledge Wednesday to help her students complete their projects with advice, encouragement, and sometimes a helping hand.
“Every summer, we have a couple of sewing camps,” said Winn.
Winn said "Fabrics and Fashions" is one of many projects offered by 4-H. This project allows youth to practice the mechanics of sewing and learn about design and colors.
For certain age groups, the day camp's project can be entered into the Cherokee County Fair.
“Some can enter these pillowcases; for some, it’s not in their age category,” said Winn.
Others can enter in a portfolio of their textile work.
“They have an entry into the fair,” said Winn. “An apparel design project portfolio with photos of garments, seams they’ve done. It’s something they can add to.”
Check it out
For more information on Cherokee County 4-H, the OSU Extension Office can be reached at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.