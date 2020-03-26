Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, with a branch in Tahlequah, is available to aid community members with problems created by the coronavirus.
For those who are unemployed or unable to work, Legal Aid can help with denied benefits, sick leave and food stamps. Help understanding new federal financial benefits is also available.
Legal Aid can help people facing foreclosure or eviction keep their housing, and can intervene on behalf of those dealing with bill collectors. Those who are sick and uninsured can get assistance with health benefits. Legal Aid also helps people get out of abusive situations, such as domestic violence.
Contact Legal Aid for eligibility and specifics. Call 888-534-5243 or go to oklegalconnect.org. For legal information, check out oklaw.org.
