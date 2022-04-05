Legal experts explain how depositions work

A deposition is a "discovery tool" that serves as an out-of-court statement given under oath to be used at trial, or in preparation for one. And sometimes, it makes people nervous to give one.
"It's not subject to hearsay and the objections we generally hear in a courtroom. The purpose for a deposition is to find out what does that person know about this case, good or bad," said District Judge Doug Kirkley.
Attorneys want to evaluate that witness, or deponent, and see how much he or she knows about a case so preparations can be made for it.
Depositions are most commonly used in civil matters, as opposed to criminal cases.
"It's informal in that the parties or attorneys give notice to the other side of a date, time and place. Those are usually agreed upon and can be at the attorney's office. Let's say if it's a doctor that they want to get a deposition, they'll go to that doctor's office after hours so it won't interfere with their practice," said Kirkley.
An attorney who wants to get the testimony of an individual is the one who must pay for a private court reporter to record the testimony. The court doesn't provide the court reporter.
"That's why I say it's informal, yet it's as if the person is testifying in trial; they are put under oath, they're asked questions under oath, it is transcribed, and if needed, it's made part of the record of trial," said Kirkley.
According to Oklahoma Statute, Title 12. Civil Procedure, the testimony is to be taken stenographically or recorded by other methods.
"In lieu of participating in the oral examination, parties may serve written questions in a sealed envelope on the party taking the depositions, and that party shall transmit them to the officer, who shall propound them to the witness and record the answers verbatim," the statute reads.
The deponent can excise what is called a "Read and Sign" option, which is typically waived.
"They get the transcribed deposition, and within 30 days, they can change their answers," said Kirkley. "They can look it over and say, 'Well, I didn't mean to say that,' and they write it down they want to change page 3, line 15-20."
The attorney who took the deposition can open it and ask the deponent why the change was made.
"That's the one thing that is quite different about a deposition. The other one is, there's not a judge there," he said.
If an attorney makes an objection during the testimony, he or she can certify the question and the deponent can answer under that certification. That's brought to the judge after the fact, and the judge could rule on it.
"What they generally do is, they call the judge while the deposition is going on. They'll take a break, call the judge and say, 'We've got an objection and I want her to answer this. She says it's private or privileged, and we need you to rule on the objection,'" Kirkley said.
A deponent is usually subpoenaed, but attorneys can tell them they want their deposition, and when and where they want it, without the person being subpoenaed.
"You don't do that to a witness. You've got to actually subpoenaed them because if they don't show up, there's not harm, no foul. If they violate a subpoena, they can be sanctioned for that," said Kirkley.
While depositions are more common in civil cases, District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp has used depositions from civil cases in criminal cases to gather information and to impeach witnesses.
"Depositions are great because the statements are under oath, and are subject to cross-examination," he said.
Thorp used depositions in a trial in federal court in Arkansas where he was suing Ford Motor Co. over a faulty ignition switch.
Kirkley said the only disadvantage he could think of when it comes to a deposition is the cost.
"There's multiple advantages to it. One, you have locked in that witnesses' testimony so if they come into trial and say something different, you can impeach them with their testimony that you took in the deposition," he said.
Local attorney B.J. Baker said a common tactic to lock a person into a story is to show he or she was present and had an opportunity to do whatever the client is alleging.
"You are able to lock a party into a statement or version of events. Then later, in front of the judge or jury, you can add context and then force them to answer consistently or reveal themselves as a liar," said Baker.
Baker echoed Kirkley about the disadvantage being costs associated with take the deposition.
"You have to hire a court reporter to come to a private office, and then pay the attorneys hourly to do it. So often times it is used as a tool for rich clients or big firms to bully poor people out of a case," he said.
Several messages and an email went unanswered by local attorney Josh Hutchins before press time. Two other attorneys responded that they were in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.