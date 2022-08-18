Oklahoma Indian Legal Services hosted a Disaster Response and Wills clinic on Aug. 18 at the Tahlequah Public Library to help answer legal questions, especially in the wake of recent natural disasters.
With its main office in Oklahoma City, OILS is a nonprofit that offers free legal services to low-income Native Americans living across the state. Staff attorney Brian Candelaria was on hand at the clinic, which started at 1:30 p.m.
"Today's outreach clinic is designed to connect Cherokee County Community citizens including, but not limited to, Cherokee enrolled tribal citizens adversely affected by the May Severe Weather Disaster designated by [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] as DR4657," he said.
OILS held another clinic Thursday morning at the Adair County Courthouse, where Candelaria said staff helped an individual execute a will. He explained why OILS went to Adair County.
“Adair County was one of the seven federally-recognized disaster counties from the May floods,” said Candelaria.
According to FEMA, this period of severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from May 2-8, was declared a disaster on June 29. Individual Assistance was designated for Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Seminole and Pottawatomie counties.
In a press release from June 30, FEMA stated: "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”
Candelaria said Aug. 29 is the deadline for affected individuals to apply assistance. OILS has been hosting disaster response clinics around the area to answer legal questions and take applications for services.
“For all of August, we’ve been going out, especially to these [designated] counties and trying to connect with tribal citizens,” said Candelaria.
Candelaria thinks it’s important to touch base with people, especially after COVID.
“We haven’t had anyone come by today, which happens sometimes,” he said.
OILS can assist with a variety of legal issues, said Candelaria, but not criminal or particular family law cases.
Staff attorney Kace Rodwell provided examples of what OILS can help with, including death deeds, probates, some guardianship issues, some housing issues, adoptions, Indian Child Welfare cases and representation in tribal courts.
For Oklahomans seeking civil legal information to recover from and prepare for disasters, Candelaria pointed to a new website called Oklahoma Disaster Legal Help. This site was made possible through a collaboration between OILS and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma and is available at www.OklahomaDisasterLegalHelp.org.
Candelaria said individuals should practice preparedness.
“Be sure to have your documents, will, end-of-life documents and have that done before a disaster occurs— on a ‘blue skies’ day,” he said.
More information about Oklahoma Indian Legal Services is available at www.oilsonline.org.
