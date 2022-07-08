July is National Ice Cream Month, and the extreme temperature of late has locals beating the heat with sweet treats at three shops in town.
Southside Drive-In offers several American classics, including burgers, fries, coneys and soft serve ice cream. Owner Bill Nottingham listed some of the flavors available at the restaurant.
“Chocolate, vanilla and all sorts of toppings,” said Nottingham.
Floats, sundaes and shakes are also on the drive-in’s menu.
Ice cream can come in many forms. In downtown Tahlequah, The Rollie Pollie serves it rolled, as Manager Teiya Carbajall explained.
“It all starts as a liquid,” said Carbajall. “[It’s poured] on the plate, which is at minus-19 degrees, and then it freezes.”
Ice cream connoisseurs can customize their desserts and pick flavors and mix-ins, like fruit and candy. The mixture gets diced, frozen and rolled up into a cup. There are also several suggested combos on the menu to choose from.
“Our most popular flavors are unicorn dust, banana split and total brownie,” said Carbajall.
In these past sunny weeks, Carbajall said a lot of people have been into the shop.
“It does pretty good in the summer,” said Carbajall.
Carbajall’s favorite flavor? Coffee toffee cheesecake.
Dakota Lovelace stopped into The Rollie Pollie on Friday with her youngsters, Ava Heins and Alivia Lynn. Alivia went big with her creation, a fantastical combo of colors and cream.
“I got chocolate, with marshmallows and whipped cream and sprinkles,” said Alivia.
Ava kept it a bit more simple.
“I like vanilla with Twix,” said Ava.
Lovelace described her pick.
“I got the strawberry cheesecake. It has like graham cracker crumbs in it.” said Lovelace. “We love coming here.”
Down the street, Boomerang Diner serves ice cream shakes. Owner Kristen Hughes said she's a fan.
“We have chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and Oreo shakes,” said Hughes. “Strawberry is my favorite.”
Whether blended, rolled or served in a cone, ice cream is a local favorite for keeping cool.
