FORT GIBSON - Frank Gladd American Legion Post No. 20, Fort Gibson has announced the fifth annual Father-Daughter Dance, to be held in the high school "old gym" at 500 S. Ross, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.
This event is for dads of the community to escort their princesses to an elegant gala ball. Mothers and grandparents are welcome to purchase tickets, too.
Music and a light show will be provided by Mann and Mann Sound. Molton Photographic Enterprises will handle photography; pictures will be at Smug Mug, http://okpost20.smugmug.com.
Punch and hors d'oeuvres will be served. The Grand March will commence at 6:30, and the dancing will continue until 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per adult, and $15 per child, and they may be purchased at A Flower Can, SonBurst Graphics, Armstrong Bank, Firstar Bank in Fort Gibson, and Wise Owl Coffee. Tickets may be bought online at Eventbrite, www.eventbrite.com/e/father-daughter-dance-2020-tickets.
Frank Gladd Post No. 20 members are proud to host this event as part of their children and youth programs. All proceeds are donated back in the form of educational comic books given to Fort Gibson, Norwood, Woodall, Okay, and Hulbert schools.
For more information, call or text Post Commander Tim Smith, office, 918-770-8010, or cell, 918 577-8738, or Auxiliary President Tracey Smith, 918-577-0650. Send email to okpost20@gmail.com.
