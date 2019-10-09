American Legion Post 135 will host an Open House and Veterans Display on Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is meant to honor local veterans and their families. All are invited to share stories of their experiences and time spent serving the country.
Military items will be on display, and veterans or family members may bring items, if they wish. Refreshment swill be available. A quilt will be raffled at 2 p.m. Tickets costs one for $1, or six for $5.
For more information, call Theresa Sanders at 918-724-5038.
