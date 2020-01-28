The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors accepted the resignation of a board member, approved an agreement with Community Growth Strategies, and agreed to accept a donation for a new mobile visitor center during a regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
The Chamber also changed its annual Legislative Focus series from a morning event to a forum around noon.
The board accepted the resignation of Jill Taylor, who was also the board treasurer. TACC President Cindy Morris said the group will be looking for another member to step in as treasurer and hopes to appoint that person by next month.
"Feb. 3, we will be posting our board nomination request so our members can make nominations for our board of directors for the upcoming year, which starts July 1," she said. "So we have a process and a timeline that takes place over the next three months to begin nomination process, selection process, and then officers are chosen."
The Chamber approved an agreement with Jim Fram of Community Growth Strategies, which is also developing a "Plan of Action for Economic Development" for Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
"He's going to come in and do our strategic planning retreat with our board this year," said Morris. "This will be for more of a long-term strategic plan in the Chamber as we position ourselves to do greater things."
TACC Board members and business owner Denise Ramos has expressed interest in donating a 26-foot FedEx truck for the Chamber to use as a mobile visitor center.
"So today, we approved accepting her offer," said Morris. "We have not taken ownership of that. We have a few steps to still go through - finish writing a plan of action, having the vehicle checked out, but we have approval to accept it when everything is completed and ready to go."
The mobile center will be used to distribute information about the Tahlequah area at out-of-town and in-town events, such as the Tulsa Boat Show, Wichita Women's Fair, OK State Fair, Red Fern Festival and Medicine Stone. According to Morris, the initial expenses for the truck will be paid for by funding generated through the Tourism department, such as dollars gained from advertising for the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Bassmaster Elite on Lake Tenkiller and from sales of the Tourism department's vacation guide. Future expenses - like employee costs, event registration fees, and gas and maintenance - would be paid for by hotel/motel tax dollars.
The TACC still owns the old Mobile Visitor Center, but the board is discussing whether to sell it, donate it, or keep it and use it for an extra place on the outside of town where people could find more information on the city.
The Chamber has four events scheduled for its annual Legislative Focus series this year, but instead of a breakfast gathering, it will be a lunch event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Morris said the board decided to change the time after receiving feedback from business people, and said the Chamber will see how it works out this year before making the change permanent.
"Morning times are hard sometimes," she said. "They have children to get off to school. Sometimes there are early morning meetings. People take a lunch hour, so lunch time proved to be of interest to people."
The first Legislative Focus will be held Friday, Feb. 14 at Bank of Cherokee County. Subsequent events will be March 13, April 10 and May 8. There have been rumors that the Chamber would charge an entrance fee this year, but Morris said there will be no charge for people to engage with area legislators.
"We will have some key issues we ask the legislators to speak on that fall into our approved legislative priorities," said Morris. "There will be some issues that we ask them to speak on specifically, and then we will still do the question and answer time in the same manner we did."
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Feb. 25, 7:30 a.m., at the Chamber building, 123 E. Delaware St.
