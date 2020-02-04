The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Focus has moved from a breakfast to a luncheon event.
The event is to help community members to be informed and engaged with elected officials on legislative issues for Tahlequah and Oklahoma. Top priorities will be discussed and delegates are urged to share thoughts on issues and topics.
Legislative Focus is now the second Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Dates and locations are: Feb. 14, Go Ye Village; March 13, location TBA; April 10, location TBA; and May 8, Northeastern State University.
Registration for the February Focus will be required no later than Feb. 11. Registration after Feb. 11 will result in a $15 late fee. For more information, contact Gabrielle Perry, TACC member engagement coordinator, at 918-456-3742.
