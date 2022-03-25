Legislators detail current session for constituents

Area lawmakers met with constituents at Go Ye Village Friday for the Legislative Wrap-up hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, answering questions about the current session.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah; and State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Muskogee, were present for the briefing. The legislators discussed a variety of topics, including what they plan to tackle this session.
The first question asked by an attendee pertained to finances and funds that are being distributed.
Pemberton, who also serves as chair for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, said the state’s budget is in great shape, since it’s up over $1 billion in funds available for spending.
“The big reason for that is high oil prices. Gross production tax is up, which I think that’s a double-wedged sword for Oklahoma,” said Pemberton. “Obviously, we’re paying a lot more at the pump, which is not good for our economy, because it slows down the amount of things people can do.”
The state had received a large influx of federal funds due to the pandemic, and Pemberton said they are trying to spend $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“The ARPA funds have to be spent on the state of Oklahoma before the end of 2024. We have a joint committee between the House and the Senate that is working on plans to spend that in the best way,” he said.
Plans are going to Gov. Kevin Stitt for final approval, and those include Broadband and a $60 million ARPA plan that deals with nursing.
“We have a tremendous nursing shortage in the state, as you know. We’ve had it for years and we’re about 20,000 nurses short,” Pemberton said.
Those funds will be put into nursing programs across the state in hopes of easing the burden caused by the shortage.
Additionally, funds will be distributed to municipalities for sewer, water and other infrastructure improvements.
Pemberton expects the state to spend anywhere between $300 million and $400 million in new funds, but they’d be saving over $400 million.
Stephens added that those who have been on the portal for ARPA funds can check to see if they’re recipients.
“We look at this as a lot of extra money coming in to the state of Oklahoma, and it will run out. We try to keep from using that one-time money and allocating it, for we have to now fund that down the road,” said Stephens.
Sneed has been working on House Bill 4330, and he said the $60 million in ARPA funds would only last about five years.
“Our bill that we have currently, it will actually bring higher education, career tech, and then private colleges together to work on the nursing shortage. Nursing shortage isn’t just a problem here in Oklahoma; it’s a nationwide problem,” said Sneed.
A follow-up question about the nursing shortage asked whether surplus funds could be used to bring down the cost of higher education.
Stephens said legislation came through the Education Committee pertaining to nurses, educators and engineers.
“I think it came in a price of $200 million, and that’s a big price tag. How we are going to fund that continually is the big concern. We’re diving into this and the way this would work, it would be fast-track approach for our universities and our colleges to address this with these professions,” said Stephens.
He said the bill would incentivize colleges and universities to offer career paths to get students into the job market.
Austin Spears with Arrowhead Resort, asked the legislators for their personal opinions on House Bill 1355, and why they voted "yes" before speaking with business owners about how it would affect them.
Stephens said the bill was in the rules portion of a piece of the legislation, and the reason he voted in favor was because the Grand River Dam Authority needed rule-making ability.
“There’s a lot of miscommunication out there on what this bill is actually trying to do. The way I understand it was giving them the ability to impose the rules and to enact on those in statute,” he said.
Some said they believed GRDA President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan was the sole decision-maker on those rules, and Stephens said that’s not how he understood it.
“There is a line of process that it goes through, but that bill, to answer your question, is dead. We’re going to get what we need, and there is an appeals process already in place,” said Stephens.
Pemberton said the legislation is headed to the House, but he reiterated that the bill is dead unless it moves forward and is amended.
Former Tahlequah Mayor Ken Purdy asked Stephens about a bill he authored that would prohibiting businesses from requiring certain vaccinations and medications as a condition of continued employment.
“When this pandemic happened, I began getting emails, phone calls, and text messages from friends, constituents and family members about them facing losing their jobs when they worked for 20-40 years for the same company and they’ve been a model employee,” said Stephens.
The senator shared a story of a woman who worked on the frontline during the course of the pandemic, only to be sacked.
“This is not about dividing employees and employers, not at all. This is about standing up for what’s right. Somebody served all their life and they shouldn’t get the door when we change the rules,” Stephens said.
Purdy asked Stephens to address the status for that bill, and Stephens said he doesn’t consider the bill dead, even though it wasn’t heard on the Senate floor. Pemberton, meanwhile, made a hand gesture that suggested the bill is, indeed, dead.
“My status of this bill is not dead, but it didn’t get heard on the Senate floor,” Stephens said.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was not in attendance, as he was already committed to another event.
