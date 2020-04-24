Legislators face dilemma with budget shortfall

With state lawmakers working remotely and visiting the Capitol in Oklahoma City on a limited based, legislation has been put on hold as the state tries to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, a revenue failure for the budget year, and a shortfall in next year’s budget.
Had the virus not occurred, area legislators would have likely passed bills long in the making. According to State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, the Legislature will be allowed to have a small number of bills heard on the floor of both chambers.
Two bills Meredith wants to see passed include one that would give sheriff’s deputies retirement benefits after 20 years, as well as a bill to give retirees a cost-of-living-adjustment, since it’s been more than 10 years since the state pension systems have seen an increase. Meredith has worked with State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, to draw up the legislation.
“With the COLA, if we don’t get that done this year, then we have to wait another two years,” said Meredith. “It will have to be introduced next year and then voted on the year after.”
But with work on legislation stalled, lawmakers turned their attention to the economic crisis. The Oklahoma Board of Equalization recently declared a $419.9 million revenue failure for the current budget year. Meanwhile, the state is expecting to have a nearly $1.4 billion shortfall in the 2021 budget.
“It’s the biggest shortfall the state’s had,” said Pemberton. “When we went into office in 2017, we had a $1.2 billion [shortfall], so this will actually be worse. It’s a combination of the oil prices, and also, nobody's working right now. Sales and income tax have dumped out and they’re like 26 to 28 percent below expectations for the month of April, so it is really not looking good right now.”
The oil prices have tanked in recent months, with very little demand. Monday, one type of oil dropped to negative, or minus, $38 per barrel. Every day prices are below $54 a barrel, the state loses money.
“The economy was really good nationwide until this hit,” said Pemberton. “We just got to get that engine moving again and we’ve got to get our oil prices back up. That gross production is 17 percent of the state budget, so when it’s down below $54 a barrel, we’re losing money for the state budget.”
The state has around $530 million in savings, which the Legislature plan to use to stabilize this year’s revenue failure. Gov. Stitt has expressed concern that using the remainder of it would limit how much legislators can allocate toward the 2021 budget.
Meredith said the state’s rainy day fund will eventually get depleted, though. Democratic lawmakers do not want to see cuts to any state agencies, either, so many are hoping the federal government will allow Oklahoma to use the $1.6 billion in stimulus money to cover the shortfall. But Attorney General Mike Hunter has cast doubt the state’s ability to use the funding for that purpose.
“The No. 1 thing we need to make sure that we don’t do is make any cuts to agencies,” said Meredith. “If the governor gets his way, we will. He’s already talking about making cuts, but that’s the same road we’ve been down 2014-2017, so we’re trying keep that from happening, but as you know, the oil prices tanked again.”
Unless the state sees a dramatic surge in oil prices – which is not likely, since Americans have significantly reduced their travel – or Oklahoma is allowed to use stimulus money to plug the hole, the Republican-controlled Legislature will likely have to make cuts to some agencies. Many people would prefer to see the state use it stimulus money, rather than see state programs lose dollars.
“I can’t even imagine any more cuts that affect services at this point,” said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair. “The federal government should let the states use stimulus funds to continue operations. Why is it so easy to give money to Wall Street and an uphill battle to get funds to consumers and agencies that provide services? Education, infrastructure, and health care shouldn’t be reduced any further.”
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes could not be reached by press time.
