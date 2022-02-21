OKLAHOMA CITY — Debate is raging over a proposed change to state law that would allow residents to use a recall process to remove local school board members from office. However, it would not give Oklahomans the same ability to oust elected state officials
Senate Bill 1582, authored by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would change existing state law so that residents can use a recall petition to remove a school board member. It also sets up rules for electing a successor.
Some municipalities allow for citizens to use a recall process to remove elected officials, but the only ones who can be recalled are those who represent a city that has a charter that allows it.
There is no stipulation in Oklahoma law that allows statutorily elected officials — like lawmakers and the governor — to ever be recalled.
Some parents, frustrated that school districts switched to remote learning early on in the pandemic, have pressed lawmakers to expand those recalls to school board members.
“We already have recalls for school board members. They’re called elections,” said Erika Wright, founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition. “And if people are unhappy with their representation locally, they can run for office against those people and get them voted out.”
She said she’s not necessarily against the idea in general because a school board member serves a five-year term, which is even longer than lawmakers.
“However, if legislators are going to be running bills for recalls, then they need to put themselves on the bills, too, because there’s a lot of them out there that are not fulfilling their promises that they give to use during election time, and so to me, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If they want to do recalls for school boards, then we need to have recalls all the way up the ballot.”
In a statement, Treat said he supports the concept of recalls, but he plans to focus on a different method to increase accountability — Senate Bill 962. It would move the dates of school board elections to the fall calendar instead of in February and April.
“(He) believes a better way to increase school boards’ accountability to parents and to local communities, as well as increase voter participation in local school board elections, is to move the dates of school board elections to the fall election calendar,” said spokesman Aaron Cooper.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the state School Boards Association, said school board members are the only elected officials who are volunteers and do not get paid.
“Why would we pick on them as the only elected official to be recalled?” he asked.
Hime said his group would not oppose a law that allowed for the same recall provisions for school board members, city, county and state elected officials.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister wouldn’t comment on Treat’s bill specifically, but said she’d like to ensure a parent is serving on every school board. She also wants elected board members to be accountable to the people who elected them.
“I think it is a problem when we have school board members that are not acting in the interests of the community or children,” Hofmeister said following an education rally that drew upward of 100 people to the state Capitol.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
