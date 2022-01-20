Legislators OK with Stitt's substitue teacher plan

Local politicians are responding to a report by CNHI Oklahoma Bureau Chief Janelle Stecklein that Gov. Kevin Stitt is devising an “outside the box” plan to urge state employees to substitute teach in elementary and secondary school classrooms for no additional pay.
The plan was unveiled amid record high COVID-19 cases. At this point, all Cherokee County schools have been affected by the omicron variant. Most districts have moved to virtual teaching at some point in 2022. Stitt's belief is that if enough substitute teachers can be recruited, schools are more likely to stay open.
Substitute teachers in Cherokee County are not entitled to benefits, and are paid by the day. With low teacher pay, substitutes usually rely on other sources of income. For this reason, many substitute teachers are retired or older, and many have quit the profession because they are most subject to effects of the coronavirus.
Districts such as Tahlequah Public Schools are trying to entice substitute teachers back into the classroom. On Jan. 20, TPS announced it would raise substitute pay to $90 per day for certified teachers, and $80 for uncertified teachers. It has not yet been determined whether the move will be enough to bring subs back to the classroom.
Local Republicans believe Sitt’s plan to use state employees as substitute teachers is temporary, and necessary to keep schools operating.
“We would all like to have qualified teachers,” said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah. “These teachers may not be qualified to teach, but on the other hand, if it allows a parent to stay at work. … I don’t think you would want something like this to last weeks or months. It is helping the parents so they can go to work.”
Culver said the best way to address the substitute problem shortage is to find a cure for COVID.
“It’s just not Tahlequah; it's U.S.-wide. They've had a tough time getting substitutes,” he said.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee has worked in education for 36 years, and he sees Stitt's plan as part of a temporary solution to keep kids in school.
“I think it is short term. It is helpful. The issue in the classroom is that we have a COVID outbreak and we can’t keep classrooms open. If we can get volunteers in the classroom, that would be great. Some superintendents like it; some don’t,” said Pemberton.
He said other states have come up with creative solutions for hiring substitute teachers.
Pemberton added that Oklahoma has experienced a teacher shortage for a number of years, even before the pandemic. The state has extended emergency teacher certifications, which brings in teachers who have not studied pedagogy at the university.
“Things we’ve done to increase numbers in the classroom are beneficial, but people may go around the education degree and go into the classroom without pedagogy. we need to encourage people to go into the education program by offering grants and tuition opportunities,” said Pemberton.
With an increased number of teachers calling in sick, and the inability to recruit substitutes, full-time teachers are combining classes or filling in during their breaks.
Many, including local Democrats, believe Stitt’s move is disingenuous and comes too late. They also say there is risk in allowing unqualified teachers to monitor classrooms.
“It would have been better to protect educators and students from the pandemic in the first place. Increasing the number of potential victims and spreaders seems unwise at this juncture. Our schools deserve better, and the professionals in education are more than capable of conducting remote learning,” said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair.
State Rep. Forrest Bennet, D-Oklahoma City, believes a potential for harm can come from allowing unqualified teachers in classrooms.
“It hurts especially for the teachers who heard the governor’s words today and are reminded once again how little this administration thinks of their profession,” he said.
Several local Democrats explained their main concern is that keeping schools open during the largest wave of COVID-19 will spread sickness to Oklahoma communities.
““The governor’s executive order addresses the question of, ‘Who pays for the substitute?’ but does nothing to address the core problem: the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Allowing state employees to sub for their local school district during their contract time is a short-term solution that could have some long-term effects in regard to continuing the virus spread through the community. Our governor’s response to the pandemic continues to lack positive results,” said State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.